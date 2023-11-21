Emmerdale: Chloe reaches out to her dad for help as ‘Mackenzie pushes her to her absolute limit’

Recent Emmerdale spoilers for the Christmas period have revealed that Chloe Harris will soon be pushed to her extremes by Mack.

Due to this, she’ll then turn desperate and ask her father to help her deal with the situation.

But, does Mack need to watch his back as Chloe tries to get revenge in Emmerdale spoilers?

Emmerdale: Mack split up with Chloe

Last night in Emmerdale (Monday, November 20), Mack went ahead with his decision to break things off with Chloe.

He couldn’t carry on with their Christmas plans anymore knowing that he was stringing her along.

With Charity worrying that Mack wouldn’t go through it, Mack went home and told a festive Chloe that he was breaking up with her.

Chloe tried to act like she wasn’t bothered but this was definitely not the case as she could later be seen breaking into tears when confiding in Amy.

Emmerdale: Chloe to reconnect with her father

With Mack ruining her Christmas, Chloe will soon reconnect with her father in a bid to get her own back on Mack.

Viewers have no idea who Chloe’s dad actually is but know that he’s someone not to be messed with.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw revealed: “Mackenzie pushes Chloe to her absolute limit and we’ll see her reach out to her father for help.

“Chloe’s dad is not somebody to be messed about with. He’s quite a dark character. We know that he was quite controlling of Chloe and that she was quite afraid of him.

“What we will see is him helping Chloe in his own, unique way. Is Mackenzie going to be able to talk his way out of this one. I’m not sure.”

But, who is Chloe’s dad? And, what will he do to teach Mack a lesson?

