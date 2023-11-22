Emmerdale: Charity didn’t deserve to be slapped by Chloe, fans complain

Last night in Emmerdale (Tuesday, November 21), Chloe was livid when she saw Mack and Charity kissing each other outside.

She then ran up to Charity and got her revenge by hitting her in the face in a moment of rage.

Now, Emmerdale fans have rushed defend Charity over Chloe after watching these scenes.

Chloe lashed out at Charity (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chloe hit Charity for getting back with Mack

This week over in the Dales, Mack broke Chloe’s heart by splitting up with her and getting back with Charity.

At first, Chloe tried to act like she wasn’t bothered but secretly she was devastated with Mack’s actions.

Last night, Chloe saw Mack kiss Charity outside and couldn’t contain her emotions any longer.

She then ran up to Charity and slapped her in the face, with Amy telling her that she was taking her anger out on the wrong person.

Chloe then turned her attention towards Mack and made it clear how much she hated him for leaving her.

Fans are supporting Charity (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans slam Chloe for harsh treatment of Charity

Emmerdale viewers are now all rushing to side with Charity over Chloe after witnessing their run in with each other.

Fans have noted that Charity didn’t deserve to be attacked as she hadn’t done anything wrong. It was Chloe who ruined her marriage to Mack first, with Mack being the one to mess both women around.

One fan wrote: “Excuse me, what did Charity do to you, Chloe? Nothing. Slapped her for no reason right there.”

Excuse me, what did Charity do to you, Chloe. Nothing. Slapped her for no reason right there #emmerdale — Claire (@ClaireGemm) November 21, 2023

Chloe slapping Charity, who was nothing but kind to her throughout everything. Ugh. It’s hard to feel sympathy for Chloe when she’s treated Charity so horribly throughout this story and rubbed her romance with Mack in her face. #Emmerdale — Stephen Patterson (@mr_sjpatterson) November 21, 2023

Haha Chloe giving Charity a slap cos she slept with Mac 🤣🤣 erm Chloe love you slept with Mac when he was with Charity 🤣🤣. Its Charity that should be slapping you #emmerdale the village that keeps on giving 😂 — Helen Jones (@Helenje81) November 21, 2023

Another fan said: “Chloe slapping Charity, who was nothing but kind to her throughout everything. Ugh. It’s hard to feel sympathy for Chloe when she’s treated Charity so horribly throughout this story and has rubbed her romance with Mack in her face.”

A third viewer commented: “Haha Chloe giving Charity a slap cos she slept with Mack. Erm Chloe love, you slept with Mack when he was with Charity. It’s Charity that should be slapping you. The village that keeps on giving.”

A fourth person complained: “Mack is Charity’s husband. Chloe needs to get over herself.”

Chloe wants revenge (Credit: ITV)

How will Chloe get revenge on Mack?

Chloe’s planning on taking baby Reuben and leaving the village so that Mack will never see his son again.

Tonight (Wednesday, November 22), Chloe books her tickets to go to France and start afresh.

It also won’t be long before she contacts her dad and asks him for help in dealing with Mack. But, how exactly will Chloe get her revenge?

