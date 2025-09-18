WARNING: This article contains spoilers for EastEnders, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer now, but yet to be broadcast on BBC One – in which a hostage situation unfolds at The Vic.

A violent siege takes place at The Queen Vic in EastEnders today (Thursday, September 18), as Greg Dolan took Kat Moon hostage. This comes after Zoe and Stacey tracked Dolan down, hoping to learn whether he was alive or dead.

As it turns out, Dolan had survived Zoe’s attack – and was now out for revenge. Following the pair back to Walford, he broke into the pub, where he took Kat hostage.

Dangerous Dolan resurfaced last night (Credit: BBC)

Kat held hostage in EastEnders tonight

As the story continued, Dolan had Kat at knifepoint. As Zoe begged him to release her mum, Dolan complied – grabbing her instead.

Hoping to pay him off, Kat emptied the contents of the till. Meanwhile, Dolan revealed how exactly he new Zoe, sharing all the details of her search for her twin.

Dolan was about to flee with the cash when Tommy arrived. Growing (more) aggressive, Dolan was about to give chase when Stacey promised him the money from the upstairs safe. Across the Square, Tommy had found Ravi and Jack, and informed them what had happened.

As Jack and Ravi attempted to break into The Vic, things were turning violent upstairs. After being threatened with a butter knife, Dolan lashed out, attempting to attack Zoe and Stacey. Thankfully, Kat managed to knock him unconscious before he could do any real damage.

And, as Jack and Ravi arrived on the scene, Jack took the opportunity to plant the gun on Dolan, resolving that particular problem too.

Zoe’s not through causing drama (Credit: BBC)

Zoe drops another bombshell in EastEnders spoilers for next week

Zoe might be out of danger, but she still has plenty of secrets up her sleeve. As the story continues next week, Kat grows frustrated by Zoe’s continued evasiveness.

Meanwhile, Sharon is shocked as she returns to Walford, and finds Zoe back in town. The pair agree to a truce, but it doesn’t last long. And, as tensions between Zoe and Vicki come to a head, Sharon once again confronts Zoe.

As they swap angry words in The Vic, Zoe shares a shocking bombshell – leaving Sharon stunned.

What else is Zoe hiding?

