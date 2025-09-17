EastEnders star Rita Simons shares details of ‘special’ wedding to partner Ben Harlow

Rita Simons has gotten married, the former EastEnders and Hollyoaks actress has revealed – sharing details of her wedding to partner Ben Harlow. The one-time Roxy Mitchell star, 48, married her partner of five years yesterday (Tuesday, September 16) in a very special ceremony.

Rita announced her engagement earlier this year, proudly showing off her sparkling new engagement ring in an Instagram post. The pair first met while working together on Legally Blonde The Musical in 2017, and have been publicly dating since 2020.

Rita married partner Ben Harlow yesterday (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Rita Simons reveals details of ‘special’ wedding

Posting to her Instagram account, Rita shared the news of her marriage with a slideshow of images. These snaps included images of Rita in her flowing floral wedding dress, during the ceremony and at the joy-filled afterparty.

In the caption, Rita wrote: “Well this happened yesterday! I married my best friend.”

She continued: “I can’t even put into words how special our day was…mostly because we have the most incredible bunch of humans who love us unconditionally and who were prepared to travel to @hiddenriverbarn from all over the world to share our day.

After tagging in all those who had helped make the day possible, Rita added: “We love you all. You know who you are …sorry there’s gonna be a ton of pics to follow!”

Rita played the iconic Roxy Mitchell (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders and Hollyoaks co-stars share their congratulations

In the comments below, Rita’s co-stars from EastEnders and Hollyoaks were quick to share their congratulations with the happy couple.

“Congratulations Reeeett. Wishing you nothing but happiness, joy and a beautiful future together,” wrote former Fatboy actor Ricky Norwood.

“Congratulations Rita and Ben,” said screen daughter Ellie Dadd, who plays Roxy’s offspring, Amy Mitchell.

Hollyoaks and EastEnders actress Gemma Bissix said: “Gosh you look stunning and so so happy!! Just what you deserve my lovely to be the princess that you are!! Hugest congratulations to you both.”

“Congratulations Rita,” commented Heather Trott star Cheryl Fergison.

