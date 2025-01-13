EastEnders star Rita Simons announces engagement to partner Ben Harlow in loved-up post

EastEnders fan favourite Rita Simons, best known for playing Roxy Mitchell on the soap, has announced her engagement.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Sunday, January 12), Rita shared the happy news with her followers.

Beaming in a snap with her partner, she revealed that she has a wedding to plan.

Rita’s got a wedding to plan (Credit: ITV)

EastEnders star Rita Simons engaged

Over on Instagram, Rita Simons shared the news of her engagement to her 482k followers in a celebratory post.

Sharing two photos, she and her partner Ben Harlow could be seen smiling away in a cosy photo – and their joy had something to do with the sparkly ring on Rita’s finger.

Rita captioned the post: “….so this happened! ,” revealing that she’s now engaged.

The actress has been dating Ben since 2020, with Ben being an actor and a voiceover artist as well as a host for England Cricket.

Ben has also been a stadium announcer for The Hundred and hosts his own podcast titled ‘Benjy’s Cafe Podcast.’ On this, he talks all things ‘Life, Showbiz and Sobriety.’

Fans are full of joy for the star (Credit: ITV)

Fans rush to congratulate star on engagement

Friends and fans of Rita, who now plays Marie Fielding in Hollyoaks, have rushed to her Instagram comments section to flood it with celebratory messages.

Actress Kirsty-Leigh Porter commented: “The best news! Can we do a duet at the wedding please?? Eminem??? So happy for you and Ben! Sending lots of love ❤️ xxx”

EastEnders star Tameka Empson also shared: “Congratulations Rrrriiitttaaa!! What a way to start the new year! Cheers and love to you both ❤️❤️’

Another follower said: “Incredible news congratulations both xx”

A fourth person beamed: “Ah congratulations Rita and Ben! Lovely news. X”

And, the happy comments continued to come in with a fifth fan typing: “Aghhhhhhhhhh!!!!!!!! Soooo happy for you xxx”

