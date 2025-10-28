Jane Danson hits back after fake news circulates suggesting Coronation Street ‘axe’

Actress Jane Danson has taken to social media to correct recent fake news that suggested she was about to leave Coronation Street after a recent axe.

Telling fans that the ‘news’ was simply not true and held no weight, Jane then demanded that the rumours end.

Confirming that she’s staying on the soap, Jane also expressed her frustration over the spread of false information.

Jane responded to the rumours (Credit: ITV)

Jane Danson responds to fake Coronation Street axe news

With there being a current rise in Facebook fake news stories, Jane has demanded that they stop.

One particular story that riled Jane up was one that suggested that she’d been ‘axed’ from Coronation Street as Leanne Battersby ‘with only a month’s notice.’

Jane Danson was then said to have written a ‘heartfelt letter’ after being heartbroken by the news.

But, Jane’s now confirmed that this was all fake news and that she hasn’t been axed from Corrie at all. There’s still more to come from Leanne.

Sharing a screenshot of the fake news article, Jane posted on Instagram yesterday (Monday, October 27) to highlight her frustration.

She said: “Can whoever runs Coronation Street secret news on Facebook stop making up stories and quoting cast members saying things that haven’t been said. Apparently I’ve been axed from the show and have written a letter to say how upset I am.

“First of all, if I have been ‘axed’ surely I would have been told? Had almost 30 years of people feeling the need to say what they want or making up stories and I’ve never bitten back but I’ve had enough of reading absolute [bleep]. Just stop it, it’s pathetic . And please stop believing the 99% nonsense these sites keep spinning. It can be so damaging and it’s really unkind. Think before you type.”

Leanne’s sister Eva has just returned back on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Corrie co-stars rush to support Jane Danson

Jane’s not the only soap star to be the victim of fake news stories on social media. Coronation Street co-star and David Platt actor Jack P Shepherd wrote: “I was dead online the other day Jane.” Jane replied: “It’s got to stop!!!”

The official Coronation Street Instagram page commented: “We keep trying to get all the fake posts taken down.”

Jane’s husband Robert Beck joked: “Ah [bleep]… this not true? I’ve just listed the house on Rightmove…”

And, other co-stars have also rushed to respond to the situation, taking to the comments section.

Toyah Battersby actress Georgia Taylor shared: “Amen to this, sis xxx”

Andy Whyment also wrote: “Well said Jane x”

Read more: Christmas is coming to Coronation Street: 2025 festive spoiler round-up

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!