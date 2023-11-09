Coronation Street fans want Jane Danson’s secret to youthful look at she turns 45

Coronation Street star Jane Danson celebrated her birthday yesterday and shared the fun she was having with her Instagram followers.

As the Leanne Battersby actress turned 45, some fans were surprised and wanted to know how she stays looking so youthful.

Jane was flooded with love on her birthday this year (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Coronation Street star Jane Danson celebrates 45th birthday

Sharing pictures on Instagram to her 136K followers, Jane told them she’d had a lovely day. And admitted the thing she was most ‘grateful’ for!

“Thank you for so many lovely birthday messages,” she wrote. “It’s been a lovely day. You know you’re getting older (45) when you’ve been out for birthday tea but grateful to be back home in your PJ’s by 7.15!!”

We feel you, Jane!

Her co-stars showered her with birthday love on the post. Samia Longchambon (Maria Connor) wrote: “Lovely stuff! Enjoy the rest of your day birthday girl.”

Jane’s on-screen sister, Georgia Taylor (Toyah Battersby) called her a “cutie”. Jude Riordan (Sam Blakeman), Mollie Gallagher (Nina Lucas) and Elle Mulvaney (Amy Barlow) were among those saying “Happy birthday”.

Abi Webster actress Sally Carman added: “Ahh, how lovely. You deserve nothing less.”

And Jane’s on-screen stepson, Alex Bain (Simon Barlow) told her: “Can’t believe I’m so late to this! But I hope you have an amazing birthday Jane! Best wishes on your day!”

Downton Abbey actress, and former Corrie co-star, Joanne Froggatt also told her: “Happy birthday my beauty.”

Jane and on-screen sister Georgia are close (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Coronation Street fans stunned by how old Jane Danson is

Fans also commented on the snap, the first of which showed a smiling and make-up free Jane looking happy in a restaurant. The second picture saw her cosying up to Emmerdale star husband Robert Beck.

One fan asked what her secret was to looking so young! “Happy birthday lovely,” they said. “You don’t look a day over 30… secret please?”

Jane quipped back: “I wish.” But the follower replied: “You do.”

Someone else added: “You look gorgeous! Happy birthday.”

“I can’t believe you are 45 now,” declared one more. Another added: “Happy birthday, you are looking fabulous.”

Leanne is set to be thrust back into Damon Hay’s world (Credit: ITV)

Leanne on Corrie

Jane plays Leanne Battersby on Coronation Street. She noted in an earlier Instagram comment that she was filming with Samia Longchambon during the day of her birthday, so it looks like she’ll be on our screens in the coming months.

Leanne hasn’t had a storyline for a while, not since drug dealer Damon Hay left her and partner Nick alone.

But Damon is on his way back to Weatherfield, so Leanne is surely set to be at the centre of the action again.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

