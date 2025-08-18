As David plots to bring Kit down in Coronation Street, he also becomes fresh target for DI Costello

David spoke with Eli and encouraged him to report Kit Green for harassment in tonight’s Coronation Street (Monday, August 18).

Kit had meddled with Eli’s business meeting with Sarah out of jealousy and had created a new enemy out of him.

And spoilers reveal that Kit’s enemy list just keeps on growing when Costello adds his name to it.

David, Eli and Costello are all after Kit (Credit: ITV)

David and Eli team up against Kit in Coronation Street

This evening on the cobbles, Kit Green found out that Sarah was due to speak to a guy over a business deal, with Shona joking that Sarah would flirt her way into a deal.

The guy – Eli – was on his way to the Underworld meeting when Kit intercepted him out of jealousy and pulled him up for his parking despite not being a traffic warden.

To delay the meeting, Kit then revealed his detective status and asked to check his car boot after a ‘drug sighting.’

At the meeting, Eli found out that Kit was Sarah’s boyfriend and fumed. Sarah Platt then locked Eli in the office in the hope of winning him over for the deal but Eli ended up planning on reporting Sarah for harassment.

Kit then followed him and had words, whispering something in his ear and warning him off.

David, wanting to bring Kit down a peg or two, then stopped Eli in the hotel lift and advised him to report Kit for harassment to stop him from trying any tricks again.

Costello is onto Kit (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Kit is DI Costello’s new target

Kit has been investigating into Becky Swain’s death and wrote something down in invisible pen on a post-it note tonight. It had Costello’s name with a phone number.

Lisa Swain then questioned Costello about it, but Costello didn’t know. He then advised that Lisa stay away from Kit as he was in trouble at work.

Upcoming spoilers now reveal that Costello is onto Kit as he’s pulled in over his ‘harassment of Eli.’

However, Costello then puts Kit on desk duty, agreeing to make out it is due to his injuries to avoid a formal complaint.

Later on though, Kit tells Sarah that he was investigating into an old case and realised it was linked to a case Becky Swain was working on.

When he requested Becky’s files, Costello warned him to leave them alone so he went behind his back and continued to work on them… But, is Kit in danger? And, what doesn’t Costello want him to see?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

