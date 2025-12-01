ITVX Coronation Street release features a major reveal followed by a run-in with authorities

In today’s early Coronation Street drop on ITVX (Monday, December 1), one resident bared her soul in an honest reveal in front of a packed room.

Debbie Webster, losing her place during her Women in Business speech, abandoned her notes and spoke from the heart, revealing to the audience that she has been diagnosed with dementia.

Later, riding the high of the event, Debbie let her hair down with a few tipsy pals… a little too loudly, as it turned out. Their celebrations got so rowdy that the police stepped in to calm things down.

Debbie Webster made a confession in Coronation Street reveal

Today on the cobbles, Debbie started to fret about making her Women in Business speech at the hotel. Carl Webster then encouraged her to use her tablet to refer to her notes.

However, when Debbie tried to do so, she forgot her tablet passcode and was locked out. She then decided to take the brave step and reveal her dementia diagnosis to the audience.

She then used this to explain her struggles in business and how things would only get harder for her. But, with a power suit and a good hair-do, she was determined to remain happy at work for as long as she could.

With her friends all applauding her and praising the business manager, they enjoyed a good laugh and some drinks together before setting off for more drinks at Debbie’s place.

Police intervene amid Debbie trolley antics in Corrie

Before the tipsy gang even managed to stumble home, they ended up loitering outside Freshco’s for a cab that took a full half-hour to show.

Debbie Webster, in full giggle mode, complained her feet were done in and convinced Mary, Glenda and Christina to give her a ride in a shopping trolley.

But just as Bernie started trundling Debbie across the car park, disaster struck. She steered the trolley straight into a police car, bringing the fun to an abrupt halt.

Debbie wasn’t phased by the officer who confronted them though. Instead, she said that she was suffering from a medical condition. Not revealing her dementia diagnosis to him though, she instead complained that her poor little tootsies hurt her. And, this was enough to let them off the hook. Classic Debbie.

At last, the group could then return back to Debbie’s place to finish off what they started. And, no criminal record was gained for them. Well, almost all of them. Phew.

