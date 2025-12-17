ITV schedule change means no Coronation Street tonight, but soap will be back this week

Coronation Street fans, heads up, there’s no episode tonight! Although it’s usually on our screens on Wednesdays, Corrie won’t be on screens tonight (Wednesday, December 17), thanks to a major ITV schedule shake-up.

With Christmas just around the corner, viewers should brace themselves for a few more festive timetable changes in the coming weeks.

So why the break tonight? It’s the kind of disruption Corrie fans have grown used to. ITV’s switching things around to make room for special programming. Don’t worry, though – the next episode will be back soon.

Corrie isn’t on tonight (Credit: ITV)

No Coronation Street tonight as sport takes over ITV schedule

Normally, Coronation Street lights up our Wednesdays, but tonight (Wednesday, December 17) the cobbles will be quiet. Why? ITV’s making way for live football, with the EFL Carabao Cup kicking off at 8.15pm as Newcastle United take on Fulham. That leaves no room for our fix of the soap… sorry, Corrie fans!

If you missed it, don’t worry – last night’s episode (Tuesday, December 16) already aired, so you’re not completely out of the loop.

Mark your calendars. Coronation Street returns on Friday, December 19, from 8pm to 9pm. Grab the snacks, because the drama on the cobbles is back and it’s worth the wait!

Megan and Will are almost caught together (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Corrie this Friday

Birthday balloons are blown up, but things take a very wrong turn for Will Driscoll. Ben and Eva offer birthday wishes while insisting they were far too busy to plan anything – harsh.

Putting on a brave smile, Will heads out and bumps into Megan, who reminds him he’s officially 16. One risky move later, a hotel key card is slipped into her hand. While Ben, Eva and Ollie secretly prep a party, Maggie’s calls go unanswered as Will declares his love and Megan leads him upstairs.

Trouble brews when Steve mentions spotting Will at the Chariot Square – and moments later, a furious knock at the door reveals Ben.

Elsewhere, Sally’s festive breakfast ends in chaos when Joanie’s party invite is swiftly banned. Expect fury, Fiz’s arrival and a dramatic Christmas tree takedown.

Meanwhile, James panics over a drunken message to Carl Webster, especially in case Abi clocks it first. Uh-oh.

And finally, Dee-Dee’s left disappointed when James fails to show for dinner. Where is he? And, can he make amends with his sister?

