Emmerdale viewers ‘work out’ why as ITV axes The British Soap Awards for 2026

Emmerdale fans have been left raging after ITV confirmed it has cancelled The British Soap Awards for 2026. The shock decision comes after the ceremony was scrapped in 2024, made a comeback in 2025, and will now once again disappear from screens.

On Wednesday February 11, an ITV spokesperson told Radio Times: “The British Soap Awards is taking a break and won’t be on air in 2026.”

No further explanation was given, sparking immediate speculation from viewers who are desperate to know what is really going on behind the scenes.

Jane McDonald hosted the 2023 and 2025 ceremony (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

ITV axes The British Soap Awards for 2026

The awards have had a rocky few years. They were first cancelled in 2020 due to Covid and did not return in 2021 either.

The ceremony then aired in 2022 and 2023. However, 2023 brought major upheaval when long-time host Phillip Schofield, who had fronted the show for 16 years, quit ITV. Jane McDonald stepped in at the last minute to host.

In 2024 the awards were shelved again, before returning in 2025 with Jane once more at the helm.

Now, ITV has confirmed it will not air in 2026, and has offered no reason for the decision.

Fans demand answers

As soon as the news broke, soap fans flocked to social media to voice their frustration and demand clarity.

“Right ITV explain yourself for this absolutely ridiculous decision,” fumed one viewer. “Honestly ITV why??” asked another.

“The year of Corriedale too? Criminal behaviour,” a third added.

With no official reasoning, many have started forming their own theories about why The British Soap Awards has been pulled once again.

Viewers will miss Jane this year (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Has The British Soap Awards had its day?

Some viewers believe the ceremony may simply no longer justify its place in the schedule.

“Whilst I love the soaps, the Soap Awards has had its day,” one person shared. Another wrote: “Not a lot to get awards for. Get better writers and storylines.”

A third questioned: “With the current state of all the soaps, maybe they felt they would only be rewarding the best of a bad bunch instead of real excellence?”

Others suspect budget pressures could be behind the move. “ITV’s budget must be struggling right now for them to cancel the Soap Awards for the second time,” one theorised.

Another added: “All I get from this is a complete lack of faith from ITV about their own soaps.”

There were even suggestions that it was a strategic move after EastEnders dominated last year. “It’s like they knew Emmerdale were gonna win most of the awards hence why they cancelled it,” one fan claimed.

Amelia Flanagan was Emmerdale’s big winner last year (Credit: Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock)

Is football to blame?

One viewer offered what many believe could be the most realistic explanation, and it will sound familiar to soap fans.

They pointed the finger at football.

“I think it’s come to me why,” they wrote. “There’s a World Cup on this summer, it’s in North America, and the ceremony is usually around June time, I don’t think there’s the space in the schedule before or after.

“I don’t think they’d made the decision easily, they know it’s a ratings winner, but you can’t take on FIFA when the time zones aren’t in your favour. Add to that, I don’t think the Beeb or C4 would want to take this on.”

Whether it is budget cuts, scheduling clashes or something else entirely, ITV is staying tight-lipped for now. One thing is certain though, fans will miss seeing their favourite soap stars glammed up and celebrating the year’s biggest storylines.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!