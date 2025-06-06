ITV viewers in ‘tears’ over Sir David Jason’s shock appearance at British Soap Awards

During last night’s British Soap Awards, viewers were left feeling emotional after Sir David Jason made a surprise appearance.

The iconic Only Fools And Horses star, 85, turned up to the glamorous ceremony, which aired on ITV1 on Thursday evening (June 5).

While viewers were initially annoyed by ITV’s unexpected disruption at the beginning, their mood later shifted as they welcomed the national treasure to the stage.

Sir David Jason presented the final award of the night (Credit: ITV)

Sir David Jason presents Best Soap at the British Soap Awards

At this year’s British Soap Awards, the BBC’s EastEnders swept, winning an impressive eight awards.

For the final category of the night, Best British Soap, host Jane McDonald welcomed Sir David to the stage. The audience, which was filled with soap stars, were left stunned by his surprise appearance and gave him a standing ovation.

The award ended up going to EastEnders. However, viewers at home were also completely starstruck by the BAFTA winner.

David received a standing ovation (Credit: ITV)

‘When stars see a legend’

“Great to see Sir David Jason on the #BritishSoapAwards tonight. What an absolute legend!!” one user wrote on X.

“So emotional at Sir David Jason on the Soap Awards,” another person shared.

“Lacey [Turner] winning and then EastEnders winning and being given the award by actual legend, Sir David Jason. Best ending to the #SoapAwards ever! Lovely Jubbly!” a third remarked.

“When David Jason steps on the stage at the #SoapAwards and the room erupts, then he speaks and you’d hear a pin drop. When stars see a legend,” a fourth viewer expressed.

“Huge congratulations to EastEnders and how well does Sir David Jason look!! What a legend,” another said.

‘I teared up’

Others shared their sadness at the star’s advancing age.

“I teared up seeing David Jason,” one fan declared.

“Be a sad day the day David Jason dies,” another said, adding a goat emoji.

“David Jason looking a little shaky,” a concerned viewer added. Another echoed: “Does anyone else get really sad when they see David Jason? I will bawl the day he goes.”

