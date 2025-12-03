Holiday viewing sorted as Coronation Street confirms its Christmas week schedule

Deck the halls and grab your remote, the Coronation Street Christmas schedule has finally been unwrapped!

It’s that glorious time of year when the TV guide gets shaken up like a snow globe thanks to all the Christmas specials muscling in.

To keep your Weatherfield viewing running smooth, here’s your handy guide to all the schedule tweaks so you won’t miss a single festive flare-up on the cobbles.

Christmas is coming (Credit: ITV)

Christmas Coronation Street schedule released

As viewers know, Corrie usually airs for one hour on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays. However, the usual schedule is thrown out of the window when Christmas approaches.

On Christmas week the Corrie schedule will be as follows. On Monday, December 22nd, the usual hour long episode will air from 8pm-9pm. No change there.

There will be no new episode on Tuesday, December 23rd. Again, nothing unusual about this. But, Christmas Eve will see the festive changes kick in as Wednesday, December 24th will see just a 30 minute episode air from 8.40pm-9.10pm.

On Christmas Day itself (Thursday, December 25th), the soap will air for an hour between 7.15pm-8.15pm.

It will also air for half an hour on Boxing Day (Friday, December 26th), from 7pm-7.30pm.

As for the New Year’s episodes, an episode of the soap will air between 8pm-8.30pm on Monday, December 29th. Another will air at the same time on Tuesday, December 30th.

New Year’s Eve (Wednesday, December 31st) will see Corrie air between 8pm-9pm. It will also do the same on New Year’s Day (Thursday, January 1st).

On Friday, December 2nd, the soap will air between 8pm-9pm for one hour.

The episode will also be uploaded onto ITVX on the morning of transmission as usual.

The Driscolls will be at the centre of the the Christmas storylines (Credit: ITV)

Christmas on the cobbles

This Christmas, fans are in for a treat as Gail Chadwick (formerly Platt) pops back onto our screens for a fleeting festive cameo on Christmas Day.

The episode itself promises a proper Weatherfield community vibe, with the Driscolls and the Rovers right at the heart of the yuletide drama.

But Christmas Dinner won’t be smooth sailing… simmering secrets threaten to bubble over and spoil the stuffing.

And if that wasn’t enough, a shadow of danger looms over one unlucky resident. Who’s in the firing line, and will they make it through the festivities?

Read more: Christmas is coming to Coronation Street: 2025 festive spoiler round-up

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!