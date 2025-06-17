Gary to be framed for assault after rejecting Lou, Coronation Street fan theory predicts

A new Coronation Street fan theory has predicted what the next twist between Gary Windass and Lou Michaelis could be.

Last night (Monday, June 16), Lou kissed Gary before going on to blackmail him over the interaction.

Gary then went home and packed his bags, telling Maria that he was visiting his mum for a few days.

Lou kissed and blackmailed Gary (Credit: ITV)

Lou kissed Gary in Coronation Street

Last night, Lou promised Maria Connor that she wasn’t the one to report her for ABH. But, her son Brody had reported her to the police instead.

Lou then went round to Sally and Tim’s place and confronted them over their decision to contact social services about her kids.

She then told them she wanted them to have nothing to do with her or Shanice and Joanie. They didn’t get to question her parenting choices again.

Heading round to Gary’s for a shoulder to cry on, Lou then had a few drinks with him and asked if he could speak to Sally and Tim.

Gary agreed, with Lou then kissing him. Gary pulled away and told her that he was married to Maria and so nothing could happen between them.

Lou then turned on Gary and told him that she’d tell Maria about what happened unless he did anything she wanted him to.

Gary then went home and packed his bags, telling Maria that he was going away for a few days after Maria questioned whether anything had gone on between Gary and Lou.

What is Lou plotting? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts worrying new Lou and Gary twist

With Lou already stooping to a low by blackmailing Gary over a kiss that he pulled away from, a new fan theory has now suggested that she’ll go even further and frame him for sexual assault.

A Coronation Street viewer on Reddit suggested: “Hopefully I am wrong but…

“Lou tries it on with Gary and he knocks her back. Next thing we know she’s accused him of sexual assault.

“Obviously people don’t believe it but their closeness casts doubts in people’s minds, and she drags his name through the mud.

“The only thing that gets him off is one of the kids says it never happened to one of the residents or social worker.

“It then comes out she’s accused someone of this before and that’s why she leaves the Street.”

This would be quite the concerning twist in the storyline, but what’s next for Gary and Lou?

