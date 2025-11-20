Gail Platt set for Coronation Street Christmas ‘return’ as Helen Worth reprises iconic role

Helen Worth stepped away from Coronation Street last Christmas, ending her long run as Gail Platt.

The soap legend departed after an incredible 50 years on screen, marking the close of an era.

Now, reports suggest she could be back, though only for a brief return.

She’s returning to the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Gail Platt ‘returning’ to Coronation Street this Christmas

Gail Platt left the cobbles on Christmas Day last year. The scenes saw her sail off into the sunset with her new husband, Jesse Chadwick.

But, with lots of Platt family drama going on in Weatherfield at the moment, she’s on her way back for a one-off episode.

A source told The Sun: “Corrie bosses are keeping the exact details under wraps but it’s understood she takes the chance on Christmas Day to connect with the family.

“And it could be more timely as the Platts find themselves in yet another drama, one that they’ve had to deal with by themselves since the Platts’ matriarch moved abroad.

“It’s a move which is guaranteed to thrill soap fans, who wondered whether we’d ever catch a glimpse of show favourite Gail on the cobbles again.”

It’s been reported that Helen Worth has already filmed these scenes which will air in December.

The Platts have been through a lot this year (Credit: ITV)

Drama for the Platts this year

During Gail’s absence, the Platt family in Weatherfield has faced one challenge after another. The year began with devastation as a fire ripped through their home. It was later revealed to have been started by Max – a shocking twist that ultimately saw him sent to prison.

Since then, Bethany Platt has made her return to the Street, Lily Platt has been recast with a new face, and David and Shona have endured heart‑wrenching news at a baby scan.

Doctors discovered a mass on their unborn child’s neck, meaning a complex exit surgery would be required if they choose to continue with the pregnancy.

Shona, despite the risks, is adamant that the surgery is the only answer. David’s not so sure.

But, will Gail’s return help the couple agree on the best thing to do?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

