Coronation Street: Everything you need to know about Jesse Chadwick – from his past relationship with Eileen to new friendship with Gail

The cobbles were abuzz tonight (Wednesday, October 9) after the shock return of Coronation Street character Jesse Chadwick.

Coming back as Gail’s friend, Jesse has a long history in Weatherfield, including a disastrous relationship with Eileen.

Now, the Platts are about to descend into an argument about his true intentions, as he works on worming his way into the family as Gail gears up to sell the house.

Here’s everything you need to know about the mysterious Jesse Chadwick.

Jesse returned to the cobbles after 14 years (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Jesse Chadwick’s life on the cobbles

Jesse first appeared on screen in December 2008. He worked as a children’s entertainer named General Custard. He was married and often performed alongside his wife.

When he entered the Street he – perhaps unsurprisingly – ran into some trouble…

Jesse’s performance did not go quite as planned as his wife walked out on him. The ever-heroic Eileen stepped up to the challenge and took over the double act.

The pessimistic Eileen embraced her less serious side and put on the performance of a life time at Amy Barlow’s birthday party in front of all the kids.

Some would say it was love at first magic trick, as the two went for a drink after and hit it off. Months went by before they managed to cross paths again.

General Custard performed in a play at Weatherfield Community Centre. Eileen took Amy along. Jesse and Eileen locked eyes from the stage and the rest is history…

Except it wasn’t. The pair dated for months and got into a seemingly happy relationship. He moved in with her, and brought his parrot, John, which took an instant dislike to Eileen. Can’t imagine she’d be too happy with him, either.

Eileen is not happy to see her ex (Credit: ITV)

Jesse’s relationship with Eileen

The honeymoon phase quickly faded and life with a children’s entertainer wasn’t as sweet as it seemed.

Further problems were caused when he began to audition for new sidekicks in his play, although none of them were suitable. Eileen quickly grew jealous after he eventually recruited her half-sister, Julie Carp, as an assistant.

She grew tired of her relationship and often mocked him for her ‘childish’ job for months. However, Jesse fought back in his own way…

He won a huge sum after placing a bet at Barlow’s Bookies. Eileen grew delighted thinking they were all due a big holiday.

Well, at least until he announced he was taking his parents and not her. Having had enough, she chucked him out.

That didn’t stop him, however. When he returned from the sunny paradise, he went back to Eileen to try for another chance.

Eileen actually considered it, until she learned that he made an unsuccessful pass at Julie from Julie herself. They revealed the truth in typical soap-fashion (in front of the whole of the Rovers) and chased him down the street with his stuff.

Feeling deflated, he left the street for good. Well, at least for the next 14 years.

Jesse’s departure

Sometime after his departure in 2010, Jesse made his way over the Thailand to enjoy a different culture. It was there he crossed paths with none other than Gail Platt.

She was travelling the country and made good friends with Jesse. Being long-time enemies with Eileen, she stayed in touch with Jesse after she returned to the cobbles.

Now, he’s back to see her. He claims they’re still good friends and speak frequently over email.

But is that all?

It’s safe to say Eileen is shocked when she returns to the cobbles and comes face to face with her ex.

Gail reveals to Eileen that she and Jesse met many years ago in Thailand. Jesse insists he wanted to check on Gail and as a result she quickly ushers him into No.8.

Jesse returned to the cobbles – and he’s pals with Gail (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Why is Jesse back?

The Platts are equally as confused by Jesse’s arrival. Things become suspicious while Adam is discussing Damon’s money with Daniel, Jesse points out that he recognises him from Sarah’s wedding pictures.

With Gail adamant she wants to sell the house to cover Bethany’s expensive medical care after her botched cosmetic surgery in Turkey, David thinks Jesse might be influencing Gail.

The Platts think Jesse might have an ulterior motive after Gail makes some huge life changes. They warn her to be careful and to not trust him.

However, with Helen Worth confirming she’s leaving the soap after 50 years, Gail’s story is due to come to a conclusion. Could Jesse be a part of this?

We’ll have to wait and see…

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!