Coronation Street spoilers: Eileen’s stunned to see her ex Jesse return – but he’s back for Gail!

Eileen is left shocked when her ex Jesse arrives in Coronation Street spoilers. She is taken aback to see her old flame in Weatherfield, but he soon reveals he’s looking for Gail.

It’s soon revealed that Gail and Jesse met in Thailand many moons ago, but Eileen, along with the Platts, are all confused by his arrival. What is Jesse doing in Weatherfield?

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

Jesse causes a stir (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Jesse arrives in Weatherfield

Eileen arrives back from Thailand to find her ex-boyfriend Jesse climbing out of a taxi on Coronation Street. She is baffled by his arrival and wonders what Jesse wants.

Soon enough, Gail arrives back in Weatherfield, also shocked to see Jesse. She reveals to Eileen that she and Jesse met many years ago in Thailand. Jesse insists he wanted to check on Gail and as a result she quickly ushers him into No.8.

What does Jesse want? And what is his history with Gail?

Jesse arrives looking for Gail (Credit: ITV)

Why is Jesse there?

The Platts are equally as confused by Jesse’s arrival as Eileen and Gail. While Adam is discussing Damon’s money with Daniel, Jesse points out that he recognises him from Sarah’s wedding pictures.

Meanwhile, Shona meets Jesse in the café. Their meeting prompts Shona to encourage Sarah and David to sit down and hear Jesse out. Will they agree?

While he gets to know the Weatherfield locals, Jesse enjoys a pint with Steve. He opens up to Steve about why he’s really travelled back to Weatherfield.

What are Jesse’s intentions? And, what part will he play in Gail’s eventual exit storyline from the soap?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!