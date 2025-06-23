From dead friends to missing Gary, three Coronation Street fan theories on what Summer and Nina saw

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, June 23) found Nina and Summer in a traumatised state after the catastrophic events of Aadi’s midsummer party. Looking to boost his image, Aadi threw a bash for himself and his pals – only for it to go terribly awry with Brody Michaelis and a vial of LSD.

After sending Brody packing, the youth had another run-in with Kit – leading Bernie to share the revelation that the copper’s his dad. Angry Brody may have had his world turned upside down, but worse was unfolding at the party…

Nina and Summer’s party high didn’t last long (Credit: ITV)

Summer and Nina traumatised as Aadi’s party went awry in Coronation Street tonight

Elsewhere, Aadi shared his LSD out among himself, Nina and Summer – only for Lauren to intercept when he nipped off upstairs. As the drugs took effect, she suffered horrific visions of abuser Joel.

Lauren wasn’t the only one whose trip turned into a nightmare though – as the episode ended, Nina and Summer stumbled into the cafe, horrified by what they had just witnessed. But what did Nina and Summer see… or do?

Lauren accidentally took the missing LSD (Credit: ITV)

What did Nina and Summer see at the party – three Coronation Street theories

1. Did Lauren die after her LSD trip?

Writing on social media as the soap aired on ITVX earlier today, viewers shared their theories as to what had the traumatised teenagers so rattled. And one fan theory suggested that Lauren’s trip had taken an even worse turn than it seemed.

“I’m dying to know who Nina and Summer are so traumatised about or was they just tripping? Cos atm I’m thinking Lauren’s dead,” this fan wrote.

As the episode ended, Aadi seemed confident that Lauren would make a full recovery…but was this the case?

Some viewers are worried about Amy (Credit: ITV)

2. Corrie fans fear for ‘missing’ Amy

Over on Facebook, others wondered whether another partygoer might have died – or been killed – as the party took a turn. This spelled bad news for Amy, whose absence from this week’s spoilers had some viewers concerned.

“I think something happened with Amy because she’s not mentioned in spoilers for the rest of the week! Poor Amy!” wrote one fan.

“Oh yeah! Maybe they left her for dead?” said another.

“I thought this as well,” agreed a third.

Later this week, Maria reveals that Gary has gone missing (Credit: ITV)

3. Coronation Street spoilers reveal Gary ‘disappears’

The third suspect didn’t appear to be at Aadi’s party at all. Taking note of this week’s spoilers, some viewers connected the dots to Gary’s sudden and mysterious disappearance from Weatherfield.

“Lauren takes turn for the worse and Gary is probably the one that Nina and Summer see,” pointed out one fan on X.

“Lauren’s condition deteriorates and it’s for sure Gary, he’s missing starting Wednesday,” said another.

What’s happened to Gary?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

