Fresh Coronation Street spoilers: The moment Becky Swain comes face to face with Carla

Becky Swain has just turned up in Coronation Street, but spoilers show that she’s about to be confronted by Carla.

The ‘late’ police woman ‘returned from the dead’ during Monday night’s episode (September 8).

Lisa was shocked to see her wife standing in front of her as she prepares to attempt to win her family back.

Becky’s back (Credit: ITV)

Becky Swain returns to see Lisa in Coronation Street

Becky Swain’s death has been mentioned so many times over the last year that it’s hard to believe that she never truly died.

But, nevertheless, Becky could be seen standing in front of her wife Lisa Swain on Monday night as if she wasn’t supposed to be dead and buried for almost four years.

Lisa always believed that Becky had died during a police chase that ended with a hit and run. Both she and Betsy have been grieving her ever since.

However, the detective was in for a shock as she sat home alone waiting for Carla only to be faced with the ‘ghost’ of Becky. Except she wasn’t actually a ghost. She was very real.

Lisa’s two lovers come face to face with each other (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers reveal moment Carla and Becky meet

Viewers will be on their edge of their seats wanting to know what happens from this moment on. And, Coronation Street spoilers confirm that it isn’t long before Carla’s informed of the Becky situation.

Next week, Costello warns Becky to not bring much attention to herself as it could land them both in prison. Costello then keeps his mouth shut firmly when Lisa Swain demands answers from him.

Carla then tells Kit that Becky never died and has returned, shocking him to the core.

Later on, Carla advises Lisa to tell Betsy the truth about Becky but Lisa doesn’t want to break Betsy’s heart even more. Trying to help, Carla then intervenes and acts as the middle woman between Becky and Lisa.

Becky begs Lisa to let her see Betsy but fails to win her case. Instead, she takes to watching Betsy from afar.

With Roy Cropper working out that Becky isn’t dead on his own accord, he’s extremely hurt by Carla’s attempt to cover it up from him.

Lisa then tries to get Roy to see that Carla was only trying to protect her and Betsy. But, where will the story go from here?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

