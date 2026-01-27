Danger is edging ever closer to Ravi Gulati’s door in EastEnders as Mark Fowler Jr inches nearer to uncovering who has really been feeding information to the police.

With ominous hints piling up on screen, fans are starting to ask the big question: is Ravi about to leave Walford for good?

Since crashing back into Albert Square and landing on his Uncle Phil’s doorstep, Mark Jr has been relentless.

Mistakenly labelled a snitch by the drug bosses he works for, he has been desperate to clear his name and identify the real informant before it costs him everything.

Mark’s fear intensified when the men hunting him down sent a photo of Vicki as a chilling warning. While Mark is obsessively trying to track down the truth, the person potentially in his sights remains completely unaware of the storm brewing.

Mark’s back, and he wants to clear his name (Credit: BBC)

Things are looking up for Ravi in EastEnders – for now

For Ravi, recent weeks have been filled with guilt and self-loathing. After attacking his own son Nugget and leaving him with a bleed on the brain, he spiralled, turning to self-harm as he struggled to cope with what he had done.

This week, though, things finally start to look brighter.

Nugget announces he is returning to sixth form, a huge step after suffering panic attacks whenever he left the house. For Ravi, it feels like the first sign that his fractured family life might slowly be healing.

But just as he begins to piece himself back together after a traumatic start to the year, danger is quietly circling.

Ravi is in grave danger in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Mark is getting closer to the truth

As Mark repeatedly tells Phil that the real informant is a “dead man walking”, viewers have been quick to fear the worst for Ravi. Social media is buzzing with concern that his storyline could be heading somewhere very dark.

One fan wrote on X: “I just hope that none of this ends up falling back on Ravi’s family. All the strong signs indicate he may end up dead.” Another added: “Ravi mate, you’re a dead man!”

A third agreed bluntly: “Ravi is dead meat once all this gets out.”

Mark has already admitted that his job involves beating people up when they do not follow orders. If he works out that Ravi is the informant, will Mark take matters into his own hands, or simply hand him over to the gang bosses pulling the strings?

With Phil also determined to get to the truth, the clock is ticking.

Is this the end for Ravi in EastEnders?

Despite the growing sense of dread, there has been no indication from EastEnders that Ravi is leaving the soap. While his choices have clearly put him in danger, it appears his story in Walford is far from over.

In Tuesday’s episode (January 27), Ravi even steps up his role as an informant. He discreetly passes Jack a piece of paper across the bar in The Vic as they have a drink. If he wants to avoid suspicion, he may need to be a little more careful.

For now, Ravi remains on the Square, but could his days be numbered?

Read more: Mark Jr affair ‘sealed’ as fan theory ties his return to EastEnders flashforward