EastEnders early iPlayer release reveals Mark Jr’s link to unexpected Walford villain

WARNING: The article below is packed full of spoilers for EastEnders today, which is already available to stream on BBC iPlayer, but has yet to air on terrestrial television, as Mark Jr’s return sends shockwaves around the Square.

Mark Fowler Jr finally arrived in Walford on Friday (January 23), and it did not take long for things to spiral. Today (Monday, January 26) sees his return set off a disturbing chain of events that quickly proves he is not back for a quiet family reunion.

Vicki is thrilled to see her little brother (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Mark’s lies come thick and fast

Vicki is overjoyed to have her younger brother back in the Square, but Sam and Phil are far less convinced by his story. They quickly sense that Grant’s son is hiding something.

Vicki believes Mark without question when he says he has returned to support her during Joel’s trial this week. She also accepts his explanation that thugs attacked him and caused his injuries

The Mitchells, however, are not so easily fooled.

Once Vicki leaves, Phil and Sam confront Mark and demand the truth. Mark admits he has been working for a drug gang, roughing up people who fail to do what they are told. He claims his bosses now suspect he is a police informant and sent him a violent warning.

Mark says he has been trying to track down the real snitch and believes that person is in Walford. He warns Phil that the gang will kill whoever is talking to the police once they find him.

Desperate Mark double-crosses Phil (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Mark does the unthinkable

Desperate for Phil’s help, Mark pleads with his uncle. But Phil reveals he is still planning to leave the country with Nigel later that day, leaving Mark running out of options.

Knowing he has to act fast, Mark does the unthinkable and betrays his own family.

When Julie returns early from Edinburgh, Mark seizes his chance. He tells her that Phil is planning to take Nigel to Portugal. Shocked, Julie reacts immediately and informs Phil that she and Nigel are moving out.

Phil feels devastated when his plan to keep Nigel out of a care home collapses. Julie hurriedly packs Nigel’s belongings and demands his passport back, leaving Phil powerless.

Mark’s gamble pays off. With Phil defeated and miserable, he finally agrees to help his nephew.

EastEnders’ Vicki has no idea Mark is lying to her (Credit: BBC)

Ravi has a target on his back

While Mark believes he is hunting down an unknown police informant, viewers already know the truth. The real snitch is Ravi.

As Mark warns Phil that the informant’s life is in danger, Ravi is at home trying to rebuild his relationship with Nugget. After his attack on his son, Ravi attempts to make amends by giving Nugget and Denzel money for a day out.

For a moment, things seem to improve. Ravi is relieved when the day goes well, and Nugget’s panic attacks appear to ease.

But with Mark determined to clear his own name and the pressure building, it feels inevitable that Ravi’s calm will not last. Trouble, it seems, is already on its way.

