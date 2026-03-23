Emmerdale’s Amy Walsh gives birth to second child and shares gorgeous first photo of her baby

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Emmerdale star Amy Walsh has shared exciting news with fans, revealing she has welcomed her second child.

The actress, 38, took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her baby girl and was inundated with messages of congratulations.

Amy had already revealed she was expecting another daughter, and marked the moment with pink heart emojis.

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Amy Walsh has given birth to her second child (Credit: ITV/ Composite EI!)

The touching black and white photo shows her newborn’s tiny legs, complete with a hospital tag still wrapped around her ankle.

Amy, who is married to fellow soap star Toby-Alexander Smith, told fans: “This time last week I was heading into established labour.

“We’ve been in the most magical bubble ever since.”

Amy Walsh gives birth to baby girl

Since sharing the update, Amy has been flooded with messages from friends, co-stars and fans.

Former Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley commented: “Awwwwwww baaaaaabe! Huge congratulations to you all! Wonderful news xxxxx.”

Emmerdale’s Lisa Riley also shared her excitement, writing: “Congratulations to you all.”

Kevin Mathurin, who also stars in Emmerdale, added: “Congratulations to you both.”

Amy’s sister Kimberley Walsh reacted too.

The Girls Aloud star posted a series of shooting star emojis in celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy (@amyvwalsh)

Fans were just as quick to send their love in the comments.

“Oh Amy! This is such wonderful news. Huge congratulations,” one wrote.

Another said: “Awww amazing, Amy! Congratulations to you all xxx.”

A third added: “Wonderful xx So happy for you guys xx.”

Amy and Toby’s love story

Amy and Toby are already parents to daughter Bonnie, who arrived in 2022.

Their romance moved quickly after that. The couple got engaged during a romantic Ibiza trip the following summer.

Just a month later, they tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in Montenegro.

They first met back in 2019 while sitting together in the audience at Strictly Come Dancing.

Amy and Toby revealed they were expecting baby number two last September, telling fans: “Smith/Walsh baby 2.0 incoming 2026.”

Amy and Toby have been together since 2019 (Credit: Shutterstock)

They later confirmed they were having another girl in a festive gender reveal.

Sharing the moment at Christmas, Amy posted a video of a football being kicked, which burst into pink smoke.

Amy has played Tracy Robinson in Emmerdale since 2014.

Her husband Toby is best known for playing Gray Atkins in EastEnders for three years before leaving in 2022.

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