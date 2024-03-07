Lorraine Stanley shares gorgeous new pics of Amy Walsh and Toby-Alexander Smith’s wedding

Amy Walsh and her partner, Toby-Alexander Smith, officially held their wedding ceremony in August 2023 after being together for three years. Many of their Emmerdale and EastEnders co-stars were in attendance and now one, Lorraine Stanley, aka Walford’s Karen Taylor, has shared some gorgeous new pictures of their happy day.

The couple, who first met on Strictly Come Dancing when they were both in the audience in 2019, share daughter Bonnie, two. They got married in Montenegro in a beautiful ceremony last year.

At the time, the wedding was featured in OK! magazine and Amy said: “It was honestly the most perfect day. It surpassed all my expectations and more. I felt so surprisingly present on the day and loved every second. Now I’m just in pure bliss.”

Amy and Toby married last year (Credit: Aaron Parfitt/SplashNews.com)

New pictures of Amy Walsh and Toby-Alexander Smith’s wedding

The ceremony itself took place at the Talici Hill Rustic Villas, a 17th-century property the couple fell in love with during a whirlwind visit to the country eight months prior.

100 of their nearest and dearest made the trip out to Montenegro for the ceremony. That included Lorraine, who played Toby’s mother-in-law when he was in EastEnders.

She has shared some fun pictures of the wedding to her Instagram account. They certainly look like they are having a blast!

Lorraine captioned the gallery: “Such good memories and was honoured to be a guest at Toby-Alexander Smith and Amy Walsh’s wedding, met some beautiful people, danced the night away and can’t remember much after midnight.”

Amy was among the first to comment: “Awww Loo! Love these!!” she said.

Co-star Natalie Ann Jamieson who plays Amy Wyatt in Emmerdale added: “What a gorgeous wedding with bloody beautiful peeps!!!”

The images included Lorraine and Toby dancing the night away, and her also having a boogie with fellow EastEnders actress Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean). Shona reshared one of the images to her own Instagram Stories and told Lorraine: “Love you, what a great day!”

The couple met at Strictly in 2019 (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Amy and Toby’s big day

At the time of the big day, Amy revealed more details to OK! She told how sister, Kimberley Walsh, had given her a ring she inherited from their grandma.

“I wore it on my little finger so I had my grandma and grandad with me on the day, which was amazing,” Amy said.

The couple also revealed Billy Joel’s She’s Got A Way was the song playing when Amy walked down the aisle and it was in honour of their daughter.

Amy’s brother walked her down the aisle and then handed her over to her dad, who is battling incurable cancer and was unsure if he would make the ceremony beforehand.

“My brother handed me over to my dad, who walked me down the last bit,” Amy revealed. “He knows he only has a certain amount of time left, so it was important for him to be there. It’s a cancer you can’t cure, but you can live with it and he’s doing well fighting it,” she said.

