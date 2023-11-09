Emmerdale: Will Tracy fall pregnant? Fan predicts her affair with Caleb will lead to a baby

Emmerdale have set up an affair storyline for Tracy and Caleb despite Tracy doing her best to resist temptation.

After kissing Caleb, Tracy has tried to get Caleb to stay away but fans have now predicted that this won’t stay this way for long.

They now reckon that Tracy will cheat with Caleb – and it will result in her becoming pregnant.

Tracy betrayed Nate (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Tracy and Caleb kissed

In Emmerdale’s flashback week episodes, it was clear to viewers that Caleb was keeping a secret from Nate and the rest of the Dingles.

On the night of Craig’s death, Tracy had been furious with Nate after finding out that he’d helped Caleb attack Amit.

She’d then gone to visit Caleb to tell him to not involve her husband in any more of his violent altercations.

However, as she started tearing into Caleb, Tracy was taken aback when he kissed her.

Tracy then kissed Caleb back before regretting her actions. Later on, she told Caleb that she regretted the kiss and asked him to stay away from her.

This didn’t stop her from being jealous though when she saw Caleb flirt with Bernice in the Woolpack.

Fans predict a baby bombshell for Tracy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: ‘Who’s the daddy’ affair twist?

A new Emmerdale fan theory has now ‘sussed out’ a baby dilemma for Tracy, believing her affair with Caleb will lead her to discover that she’s expecting.

With the baby either being Nate’s or Caleb’s, it sets up the possibility of another long-running storyline.

Definitely gonna be who’s the daddy storyline next year with Tracey/ Caleb / Nate 🙄 #Emmerdale — Danni🍕 (@Dbella91) November 8, 2023

The viewer predicts: “Definitely gonna be a ‘who’s the daddy’ storyline next year with Tracy/ Caleb/ Nate.”

Will Tracy end up pregnant without knowing who the father is? (Credit: ITV)

Will Tracy end up pregnant?

With Tracy already having shared a kiss with Caleb, it surely won’t be long before things escalate further knowing how things happen in soap world.

However, could Tracy end up pregnant and left to wonder whether the baby daddy is Caleb or Nate?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

