Emmerdale star Mike Parr moves co-stars to tears as he shares heartfelt words for his newborn daughter

Emmerdale star Mike Parr, who plays Ross Barton on the ITV soap, has melted hearts by sharing a deeply personal letter to his newborn daughter.

In the emotional message, the actor expresses gratitude and love as he welcomes his baby girl into the world, leaving his Emmerdale co-stars in particular, touched by his heartfelt words.

Mike Parr becomes a dad and shares a heartfelt letter to his daughter

The birth of Suzie Rose Parr was announced over the weekend. Michael himself has now shared a photo on Instagram showing him carrying newborn Suzie out of the hospital in her car seat. He captioned the post: “I understand unconditional love for the first time!”

He included a letter that he’d penned for Suzie. It read: “Dear Suzie. The last 6 days with you have been better than all my years on this planet combined.

“Life before you seems so meaningless. You have changed what the word love means to me. In fact, I’m not sure I understood what it was before I held you. There’s not a day that will go by when I dont tell you and show you how much you mean to me.

“I’ll leave no stone unturned in making sure you always feel safe, supported, and loved. I absolutely adore you. Thank you for making us so happy. Love, Dad x.”

Emmerdale stars well up over Mike’s words

Many of Mike’s co-stars have sent their messages of congratulations to the happy couple. Georgia Jay, who played Mike’s on-screen love interest Steph before heading on maternity leave, wrote: “Beautiful girl! Beautiful family!! So so many congratulations!”

Bradley Riches, who plays Mike’s on-screen brother Lewis wrote: “I’m a GUNCLE.” While Shebz Miah, who plays Kammy, said: “So happy for you bro! Sending love and prayers to you, Iz and my niece.”

Beth Cordingly, who plays Ruby Miligan, wrote: “Thrilled for you both, sending tonnes of love. You’ll be an amazing dad. Lucky Suzie. Love to you all, little fam. Here’s to the biggest adventure of your lives xxxxx.”

Anthony Quinlan, who played Ross’s brother Pete in Emmerdale, added: “Love this brother. Massive congratulations to you both and I can’t wait to meet her.”

Mandy Dingle star Lisa Riley wrote: “So much love and congratulations to you all…..could not be happier for you all.” While Joe-Warren Plant (Jacob) added: “Was waiting for this one….. Big congratulations to you both.”

“What are you doing to me???” asked Amy Walsh (Tracy), who herself recently announced that she is expecting another baby next year.

