Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Tom’s abuse gets worse at Marlon’s party

Tom King’s controlling nature has been getting worse all week and Emmerdale spoilers for tonight show that it escalates even further at Marlon’s birthday party. How will Belle react?

Meanwhile, Mandy finds out the truth about Chas and Paddy and Pollard decides to go all-in with Amit, but will Brenda put a spanner in the works?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Belle’s surely starting to realise her husband is unhinged? (Credit: ITV)

Tom’s abuse escalates

After Belle accepted Suzy’s job offer at Take A Vow, Tom has been doing all he can to spoil it. Last night (Wednesday March 20) he firstly tried to ruin her client meeting by saying he’d hurt himself and she needed to come quickly to rescue him. However when Belle arrived with Dr Liam in tow, she saw it was merely a scratch and she told him he was being a baby before storming off.

Then Tom keyed the client’s fancy car before telling the man not to use Take A Vow as the owner steals client’s cash to feed her cocaine addiction. The man then pulled out of the deal and Belle blamed herself. Could Tom get any nastier?

Well, it turns out, yes, he could because tonight, at Marlon’s surprise party he flips again. As his abuse gets even worse, will Belle or her family finally realise Tom’s not the charmer he’s cracked up to be?

It’s a heartbreaking blow for Mandy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy finds out the truth

It’s Marlon’s not-so-surprise 50th party at the Dingles’ and the celebrations are in full swing. However, Marlon soon messes up when he lets slip that Chas pulled away from the kiss first and not Paddy.

Humiliated by the revelation, Mandy is distraught. But is this the end for her and Paddy as she reacts to the news?

Will Pollard realise Amit’s up to no good? (Credit: ITV)

Amit wants his cash in Emmerdale spoilers

As Amit upped his con on Pollard, he told him he needed an investment as well as his advice on his antiques’ deal. Amit has offered a 50/50 split and eager Pollard has agreed to organise a bank transfer.

However, he soon insists he needs to speak to Brenda before he can move any money. Amit isn’t happy at this development and tells Eric he needs to transfer the money today.

Amit tries not to sound too desperate as he implores Pollard to act, but will Eric smell a rat? Or will he trust Amit and give away his cash?

The Woolpack quiz goes with a bang!

During the quiz at the Woolpack, Kerry is getting mystery phone calls. She tries to hide her concern, but will anyone realise she’s acting suspiciously? And who is calling her?

Meanwhile, after Manpreet’s words of wisdom, Ella and Liam find themselves enjoying each other’s company. But will romance blossom between them?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

