Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Tom’s anger over Belle’s new job boils over

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, March 20), Tom makes his feelings clear as Belle takes on her new job at Take A Vow.

As Belle starts her new role alongside Suzy, Tom’s not happy with a comment Belle’s new colleague makes.

But, can he control his temper and refrain from lashing out at his wife in Emmerdale spoilers?

Tom isn’t happy with his wife (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Suzy’s comment angers Tom

Viewers of the ITV soap will know that last night (Tuesday, March 19), Belle found out that Tom had turned down a job on her behalf.

She was livid when Suzy expressed her disappointment over Belle’s decision, prompting Belle to confront Tom over the matter.

He then suggested that Belle was too busy focusing on her wellbeing business so he didn’t think she’d be interested in the job.

Tonight, after accepting Suzy’s job, Belle’s thrilled as Suzy describes her first Take A Vow client as a perfect match for her.

Tom’s furious when he hears Suzy’s comment. But, how will he express his anger?

Rodney gives Eric a warning (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Eric teams up with Amit

Yesterday evening, Amit and Eric bet each other to a game of pool but Amit ended up winning.

He then tried to give Brenda his winnings back after finding out about Eric’s illness.

Having his eyes on Eric’s money, Amit then tried to befriend the vulnerable man.

Tonight, Rodney tries to warn Eric to keep his guard up around Amit. However, Eric reckons that he can fend for himself.

He soon finds himself chatting about business with Amit, being persuaded to make a deal with his new mate.

The new friends both agree to go into business with each other despite Rodney’s previous warning.

Does Eric need to be careful? Should he have listened to Rodney’s advice?

