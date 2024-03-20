Emmerdale: Amit to kill Eric Pollard, a new fan theory suggests

Last night in Emmerdale (Tuesday, March 19), Amit befriended Eric at The Hide and challenged him to a game of pool as he placed a bet on it.

Amit really took an interest in Eric after learning that he had quite a bit of money in his bank account.

But, now a new fan theory suggests that Amit could soon kill Eric as things take a sinister turn.

Amit has his eye on the prize (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Amit made a bet with Eric

Recently in the Dales, Amit overheard a conversation between Eric and Jacob revealing Eric to have some wealth behind him.

Amit then approached Eric and gave him some suggestions on what gift he could buy for Brenda.

Yesterday, Amit challenged Eric to a game of pool and placed a bet on winning the game.

However, Eric soon lost and handed over Amit’s winnings. Amit then tried to give the money back to Brenda after realising that Eric was ill.

With Eric drunk, Amit took his new friend home and made it seem like he could really trust him…

Is Amit’s dark side about to unleash itself? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Amit to kill Eric?

There has been some speculation that Rishi’s death wasn’t an accident and that Amit was responsible for his brother’s demise.

And, now, a worried fan believes that Amit’s sinister character could make an appearance on screen and kill Eric as he tries to get hold of his money.

The fan theory reads: “Amit the Rishi murdering [bleep] now setting his sights on our Eric…”

But, does Eric need to watch his back around Amit? Can Amit be trusted?

Eric snoops around for some killer evidence (Credit: ITV)

Coming up: Eric and Vinny provoke Amit

Emmerdale spoilers have revealed that Eric soon goes into business with Amit as Amit asks him to transfer his money over to him.

Next week, Eric and Vinny get hold of Amit’s keys as Eric sets foot in the Sharma house looking for evidence of Rishi’s murder.

They then try to convince Jai of their theories, worrying that they’ve now become the target of a murderer… Are Eric and Vinny in danger?

