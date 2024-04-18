Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Tom viciously attacks Vinny and leaves him for dead

Emmerdale spoilers tonight see Tom lose the plot and Vinny is on the receiving end of his violence. As Tom leaves him for dead, will Vinny survive?

Elsewhere, Victoria and Leyla are worried about Jacob and it leads Vic to make a big decision…

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Furious Tom can’t control his anger (Credit: ITV)

Tom attacks Vinny

Tom has gone to the hotel for his course, but instead of studying up he sits in his room looking at his laptop, watching Belle. He’s furious when Vinny arrives however and quickly grabs his keys to get home.

Furious Tom is all ready to kick off, but when he finds Belle isn’t at home he’s even angrier. He tries to locate her on the phone tracker, but it isn’t working properly, so he leaves her an angry voicemail.

Meanwhile, Belle and Vinny are walking the dogs in the woods. Belle explains to Vinny her phone is being temperamental and he offers to fix it for her.

Vinny heads off with her phone to the scrapyard – which is where Tom manages to track it to. When he arrives at the portacabin to find just Belle’s phone and no sign of her, he’s frustrated.

However then Vinny walks in and Tom panics. He smacks Vinny violently over the head with a paperweight, knocking him out cold. Tom then wipes his fingerprints from the scene and flees.

As Vinny lies unconscious and bleeding on the floor, will he be okay? Or has Tom killed him?

Leyla is unhappy about Victoria and Jacob (Credit: ITV)

Victoria makes a decision about Jacob in Emmerdale spoilers

After Leyla discovers Jacob is not taking his placement in Berlin, she is concerned. She confronts Victoria who explains Jacob isn’t going because he wants to stay close to her.

Both mother and girlfriend are worried by his attitude. They are concerned the relationship is limiting his life.

Victoria takes stock and soon she makes a very big decision. But will it be the right one? And how will Jacob react?

Charity is uncomfortable with her family’s behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Charity demands change

As Charity continues on her road to recovery, Mack is determined to make sure nothing else upsets her or sends her off track. But the family’s strange behaviour is bugging Charity.

She soon tells Mackenzie she wants everything to return to normal. But will he agree that’s for the best?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!