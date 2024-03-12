Emmerdale: Emma Atkins was in ‘a league of her own’ in Charity therapy scenes, fans praise

Over in Emmerdale last night (Monday, March 11), Charity attended a therapy session as she sought professional help for her PTSD.

She then returned home and couldn’t stand to hear Mack yapping on about daily things, wandering off to deal with her trauma alone.

Emmerdale fans have now praised Emma Atkins for her sensational performance during last night’s scenes.

Charity went to a therapy session (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Charity opened up during her therapy session

In the Dales yesterday evening, Charity went to a therapy session as she continued to struggle with her PTSD after Harry’s death.

At first, she didn’t want to open up to her therapist and looked for ways to get out of the session.

However, once the therapist started to ask her about her childhood dog, Charity’s memories started to unlock.

Past trauma regarding her father and her upbringing resurfaced before Charity then moved on to the subject of her own children.

Once the therapist brought up the topic of Mack though, Charity ended the session and returned back home.

Whilst Mack was running a bath upstairs, Charity became overwhelmed and then rushed out of the house without telling her husband where she was off to.

Fans have praised the star (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans applaud Emma Atkins for Charity PTSD scenes

After watching Charity open up about her past traumas in difficult scenes, fans have now taken to social media to praise actress Emma Atkins over her portrayal of someone suffering with PTSD.

One Emmerdale fan praised: “Emma Atkins is in a league of her own.”

Emma Atkins is in a league of her own 👏🏼 #emmerdale — Amy (@MrsAmyLenton) March 11, 2024

Charity's therapy session in #Emmerdale was so well written. And phenomenally acted. Give Emma all the awards. — Stephen Patterson (@mr_sjpatterson) March 11, 2024

Emma Atkins playing a blinder as Charity at the moment. Very moving episode tonight 🫶🏻#Emmerdale — Anna Lytical (@boudicassister) March 11, 2024

Another viewer shared: “Charity’s therapy session in Emmerdale was so well written. And, phenomenally acted. Give Emma all the awards.”

A third person applauded: “Emma Atkins playing a blinder as Charity at the moment. Very moving episode tonight.”

Mack finds Charity (Credit: ITV)

Can Mack track Charity down?

Tonight (Tuesday, March 12), Mack realises that Charity has left the house and goes outside to track her down.

He soon finds her next to her broken down car. But, can he help her through this tough time? Or, does Charity just need to be left alone?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

