Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mack violently confronts Amy over missing Chloe

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Mack has a plan to get Reuben back, but it all goes wrong when Amy catches him out. A violent confrontation follows, but will Mack get what he wants and finally see his son?

Meanwhile, Manpreet encourages Pollard to open up to Rodney. But how will Rodney react when he does?

Also, Chas looks forward to Samson starting work and Victoria opens up to Aaron. All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Things get heated between Mackenzie and Amy (Credit: ITV)

Mack hits out at Amy

As Amy drives away from the village to meet Chloe, Mack and Charity secretly follow her. But some temporary traffic lights halt everyone’s progress and it all kicks off.

Matty spots Mack and Charity and is horrified and Amy also sees them and is furious.

Mack has had enough over Amy not telling him where Chloe and his son are, so he takes drastic measures. He lashes out and grabs her phone, wanting to lure Chloe to meet him by pretending to be her sister.

Meanwhile, Chloe is excited to meet Amy in a nearby park, but as she gets Reuben ready another text comes through and Chloe smells a rat. She soon realises she’s walking into a trap.

Chloe replies telling Mack he’ll never see Reuben again and it’s not long before fuming Mack can’t contain himself any longer…

Rodney’s awkward response leaves Pollard concerned (Credit: ITV)

Pollard opens up in Emmerdale spoilers

As Manpreet and Pollard head off for their round of golf, Pollard thanks her for her support. He also admits he knows it’s time he told his friends.

Revealing his diagnosis to Rodney, Pollard is confused by Rodney’s off-hand reaction. What’s really going on here?

Chas relishes being in charge (Credit: ITV)

Samson starts work

After getting a job to help Sam pay for Christmas Samson is looking forward to starting to work at the Woolpack. As he arrives for his first day as pot-man, he’s happy to get stuck in.

And Chas is even more thrilled! She can’t wait to boss him around as he begins his shift. But will they find a way to work together peacefully? Or will there be the typical Dingle fireworks?

Aaron is a shoulder for Vic (Credit: ITV)

Victoria confides in Aaron in Emmerdale spoilers

After Jacob failed to tell Leyla and Eric about their relationship, Victoria is disappointed. She was looking forward to spending Christmas together, but now is going to Portugal to spend it with Diane.

Feeling upset she confides in Aaron that she is dating Jacob and they can’t tell anyone. Aaron is supportive, but what advice will he give her?

Nicola and Claudette call a truce

After Claudette stormed out of the Christmas Fair meeting and insisted the church wouldn’t have anything to do with it, Charles wants to repair things. Claudette believes Nicola is trying to capitalise on the event and make money for herself. She’s insistent it’s not a commercial affair, but one to celebrate Christ.

With their opposing visions calling all manner of problems, Charles tries to make peace. He steps in and manages to convince Nicola and Claudette they should host the Fair together. Can they put their bickering aside and really make it a success?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

