Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Jai gets a mysterious message that leads to trouble

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight, Suni’s birthday party is hit with trouble when both Jai and Amit arrive. As Amit drops a bombshell, a mysterious text message then sends Jai spiralling. Can they ever work this out?

Meanwhile, Rhona and Marlon go to Ethan for legal advice. But will he tell them what they want to hear?

Also, Angel gets bad news from her Youth Justice Worker. All this in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Jai is angry with his father again in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

Jai gets a text

At his birthday party, Suni is thrilled with the effort Nicky and Ruby have gone to for him. Jai is there, but is surprised when Amit arrives, after Suni made out their dad wouldn’t be attending.

They have a tense discussion and Amit agrees to leave the party. But before he goes, he gives Suni and Jai an envelope. It contains his will and it reveals bombshell news. It states both boys will receive his shares in the HOP after his death.

Later, Laurel manages to convince Jai to go back to work after he quit. But then Jai gets a mysterious text message and his mood darkens. What does the text say? And will it mean there’s no going back at all for his relationship with Amit?

Will Marlon and Rhona hear what they want to? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Rhona and Marlon get legal advice

Rhona and Marlon want advice over Ivy and their legal rights. They talk to Ethan. However he has a suggestion that they aren’t too sure about.

He tells them that they need to tell Gus about their plans to apply for parental rights over Ivy. But will they listen to him?

And, with Rhona on kidnap charges, does she even have any hope of winning the case?

It’s not good news for Angelica (Credit: ITV)

Bad news for Angel

After admitting she was driving when Heath was killed, Angelica has been trying to come to terms with what the future looks like for her.

And it seems it’s pretty bleak when she gets word from her Youth Justice Worker. Angel is told they have no choice but to recommend she get a custodial sentence.

Angelica is crushed. Nicola and Jimmy are heartbroken for their daughter. But can they get her through this? And just how long will the sentence be?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!