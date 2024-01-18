Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Charity violently lashes out at Moira as her PTSD worsens

Charity spirals further in Emmerdale spoilers tonight and when Moira tries to help, Charity snaps. But can Moira bring Charity through this?

Meanwhile, it’s Heath’s funeral and Bob still can’t support Cathy. But he finally turns up in her hour of need – can they put everything behind them?

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

It’s clear Charity is not coping (Credit: ITV)

Charity lashes out

Still not sleeping after killing Harry, Charity snaps at Moses after another restless night. It’s clear Charity isn’t coping and Sarah is starting to worry.

Later, Charity gets a call from the school revealing Moses has been fighting. It was over rumours Charity is a murderer. It’s all too much for gutted Charity who knows what’s happened is impacting her family, but doesn’t know how to fix it.

Elsewhere, Moira is upset to learn it was Isaac who started the rumours about Charity. She decides she has to put things right.

Moira goes to see Charity and apologises for Isaac’s behaviour. But a loud bang sounds and Charity immediately starts to panic.

Moira’s worried for Charity and reaches out to calm her, but Charity snaps. She pins Moira against a wall violently, but is clearly very distressed. Moira tries to help, but will it be enough?

Bob is finally there for his daughter (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Heath’s funeral

The day of Heath’s funeral arrives and Bob is still distraught, believing Cathy to be lying over the crash. Wendy tries to console him, but Bob is a wreck and refuses to attend the funeral.

Cathy is gutted when she hears her dad won’t be there. But determined to do Heath proud puts her feelings to one side to celebrate his memory.

The village all turn out to say goodbye to Heath, but Cathy is struggling under the weight of her emotion. When she sees Heath’s coffin, it’s all too much.

But Bob soon rushes to be by her side. However, Cathy’s later devastated to realise her dad still doesn’t believe her version of events.

Meanwhile, Angelica can’t bring herself to attend the funeral. She watches on from the graveyard overwhelmed by guilt. Will she finally confess what really happened that night?

Rhona lies

Rhona is keeping a secret from Marlon. She feels guilty as she lies to him. However the guilt still doesn’t cause her to tell him the truth.

What is she hiding?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

