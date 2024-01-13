Emmerdale: Emma Atkins teases ‘tragedy’ for Mack and Charity after Harry shooting

Viewers of Emmerdale will know that Emma Atkins’ character Charity recently shot Chloe’s dad, Harry, in a bid to save Mack’s life after he was captured by the villain.

After suffering from a gunshot wound in his chest, Harry fell to the ground and died.

Emma Atkins has now hinted that Mack and Charity’s relationship is tested in the aftermath of Harry’s death.

Emmerdale: Charity killed Harry

In the Dales, Harry had Mack tied up, blindfolded and gagged in an abandoned factory in a bid to get revenge on him for everything he did to Chloe.

Realising that something wasn’t right, Charity went on a mission to track Mack down and was horrified to find Harry pointing a gun at him.

Making herself known, Charity soon has the gun turned towards her as Mack jumped in front of her to save her.

A tussle then broke out and it was Chloe who encouraged Charity to grab the gun, prompting her to shoot Harry.

Charity then watched Harry fall to the ground and die as a result of the gunshot wound to his chest.

Emmerdale star Emma Atkins reveals difficult aftermath

In the aftermath of Harry’s death, Charity struggles to process the fact that she’s now a killer.

With Mack distracting himself by stealing cars, Charity battles with PTSD and pushes herself further and further away from Mack.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Emma Atkins explained: “They’re at breaking point but rather than sit down and talk about it they just put barriers up and they just do their own thing. They’re two people living under the same roof, living very separate lives.”

She then sadly summarised the situation, sharing: “It’s a love story but a really tragic one.”

