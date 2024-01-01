Emmerdale: Tony Audenshaw admits Cathy and Bob’s relationship will be ‘tested’ after Heath death

Tonight (Monday, January 1), Emmerdale aired a shock death of a child as Heath Hope sadly lost his life after his sister crashed Wendy’s car whilst joyriding.

Cathy had been driving the car with Angelica and Heath as passengers, hoping to go to a party in Hotten, before the crash happened.

Now, Bob Hope star Tony Audenshaw has teased what’s to come in Bob and Cathy’s fractured relationship.

Emmerdale: Heath passed away in horror crash

Tonight in Emmerdale, the soap’s New Year episode saw Cathy steal Wendy’s car and go joyriding with Angelica and Heath.

The teens were hoping to go to a party in Hotten, making their escape whilst the adults had a party of their own at the B&B.

Whilst Angelica and Heath flirted with each other in the car, Cathy was ordered to speed up and put her foot down.

Meanwhile, Jimmy was sent to look for the kids and had no luck before realising that Wendy’s car was missing.

Bob then managed to find out about the twins’ whereabouts from April, leading him to rush off and attempt to track them down.

Back in Wendy’s car, Cathy had a near miss with another car before ultimately crashing. As Bob arrived on the scene, Angelica and Cathy managed to escape the wreckage.

However, Heath was trapped and CPR was unable to save his life. Cathy’s joyriding had sadly caused her twin to lose his life.

Emmerdale star Tony Audenshaw teases aftermath of Heath death

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media about what the aftermath of Heath’s death looks like for Cathy and Bob, Tony Audenshaw revealed: “When you’re grieving, you’re angry. Certainly it’s going to really, really test an already fractured relationship.”

Tony also hinted that Bob’s ‘going to blame himself’ for the way he’s parented the twins, with Cathy’s behaviour recently meaning that Heath was overlooked in comparison by Bob.

But, can Bob ever forgive Cathy for her irresponsible actions? Will the family ever be the same again after the death of Heath?

