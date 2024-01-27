Emmerdale spoilers: Ruby wins round the Dingles as Tracy struggles with her arrival

Emmerdale spoilers for next week have revealed Caleb’s wife Ruby proving to be a big hit with the Dingle family.

Except Tracy, of course, who’s struggling with the arrival of her secret lover’s other half! So when the family gather for a Dingle dinner, will Tracy be able to get through the day?

Read on to find out the whole story in Emmerdale spoilers.

Ruby’s arrived in the village (Credit: ITV)

Ruby makes herself at home in Emmerdale spoilers

Nicky’s delighted to have his mum in the village and it’s not long before he and Ruby have slipped into their easy mum/son banter. While Caleb is trying very hard NOT to enjoy having Ruby around – but it’s proving a bit tricky.

Meanwhile Ruby is upset when she hears that Nicky was the target of a homophobic attack – she can’t believe no one told her before now. And who does she blame for that?

Caleb of course! She’s fuming with him.

Family affairs

But Ruby’s annoyance with her husband fades when she decides to get to know his new family.

She organises a family lunch, determined to charm the Dingles and become part of the clan (good luck with that, Ruby!)

When she invites Nate and Tracy, Tracy’s – obviously – not keen. But Nate talks her into going along. Is the family lunch a recipe for disaster?

Ruby and Caleb’s marriage doesn’t seem to be over! (Credit: ITV)

Getting to know each other

Ruby may be sassy and confident on the outside, but when it comes to meeting all of the Dingles at the same time, she gets more than a little nervous.

So she turns to booze for some extra confidence. Uh-oh. But it seems to work, and she’s soon winning over the family.

Tracy, though, isn’t having much fun. She’s green with envy as she watches everyone enjoying Ruby being the hostess with the mostest.

And things soon take a turn…

