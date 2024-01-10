Emmerdale: Caleb and Tracy scenes are ‘pathetic’ and need to stop, fans beg

Over in Emmerdale last night (Tuesday, January 9), Caleb ruined Tracy’s chances of getting Gabby on board with her forest nursery business.

Tracy then confided in Moira and contemplated telling Nate the truth about the affair.

Emmerdale fans have now truly had enough of Tracy and Caleb’s affair scenes and have made a desperate plea for them to end.

Emmerdale: Tracy debated being honest with Nate

Meeting up with Gabby in The Hide, Tracy asked if she’d be interested in her new forest nursery business.

However, once Gabby realised that Caleb had invested money into the business, Gabby refused to get on board.

Later on, Tracy spoke to Moira about Caleb’s investment. Moira then suggested that she gives Caleb his money back.

Tracy then confided in Moira about her plan to tell Nate about the affair. Moira warned her that this could result in the end of her marriage.

As Tracy didn’t seem too phased by this potential consequence, Moira realised that Tracy wanted her marriage to be over.

Emmerdale fans have had enough of Caleb and Tracy romance

With Tracy contemplating throwing her life with Nate away as a result of the affair, Emmerdale fans are now begging for Caleb and Tracy to stay away from each other. They’re finding the scenes with them both together infuriating.

One fan commented: “”HELP ME, I’M BEING TORTURED, I’VE JUST SAT THROUGH AN EPISODE OF CALEB AND TRACY.””

"HELP ME I'M BEING TORTURED I'VE JUST SAT THROUGH AN EPISODE OF CALEB AND TRACY"#Emmerdale — Owen (@itzzzo_) January 9, 2024

Tracey/Caleb thing is absolutely pathetic #emmerdale — Gavin Evans (@GavinEvs) January 9, 2024

Oh writers. Can you please not be so obvious with Caleb and Tracy 🥱#Emmerdale — JC (@JackieClarkso16) January 9, 2024

Another Emmerdale viewer complained: “This Tracy/ Caleb thing is absolutely pathetic.”

A third person added: “Oh writers. Can you please not be so obvious with Caleb and Tracy?”

Will Caleb and Tracy leave each other alone?

Tracy keeps pushing Caleb away and then taking him back as the chemistry between the pair shows no signs of stopping.

But, will Tracy really tell Nate the truth and end her marriage? Or, will she keep carrying on with her affair?

