Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Nate discovers messages between Tracy and Caleb

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, January 24), Nate stumbles upon Tracy’s private messages to Caleb and starts to become concerned.

After admitting to Belle that he has suspicions about Tracy and Caleb, Nate finds evidence to further fuel his worries.

But, will he confront Tracy about his findings and rumble the affair in Emmerdale spoilers?

Nate shares is concerns with Belle (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Nate is suspicious of Tracy and Caleb

Nate speaks to Belle and confides in her about his fears for his relationship with Tracy.

His feelings about Tracy worsen when she misses their lunch meet up, with Nate turning to Belle once more to give her an update.

Looking for evidence, Nate gets hold of Tracy’s phone and starts going through it, hoping to find something.

He’s stunned when he then finds some deleted messages between Tracy and Caleb. But, will Tracy be able to make excuses?

Aaron and Cain clash again (Credit: ITV)

Aaron looks for trouble

Samson voices his wishes to have his own car and Aaron offers his one of his stolen vehicles.

Later on, Cain’s livid when he finds out that Aaron sold one of the cars to Samson. When Sam finds out, he tells Samson to give the car back.

Aaron enjoys angering Cain. But, how long will it be before Cain teaches him a lesson?

Mandy makes things awkward (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mandy organises a double date

Recently, Liam and Chas slept together. Liam then discovered a lump in Chas’ breast and attended a hospital appointment with her.

Finding out that she has triple negative breast cancer, Chas then turned to Liam for support.

Last night (Tuesday, January 23), Liam was a little bit jealous after realising that Chas had also opened up to Lydia about her diagnosis.

Tonight, things are rather awkward when Mandy organises a double date for her and Paddy, Chas and Liam. But, is Liam the right guy for Chas?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

