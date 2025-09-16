Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Liam’s cancer fears, Gabby’s crushing secret and Ruby’s suspicions over Caleb

Drama grips the village in Emmerdale spoilers for next week as Liam worries about his health and reveals his cancer fears to Chas.
Elsewhere, Ruby begins to doubt Caleb’s motives when she catches him out.
Also Charity goes for the DNA test, but will she get the answers she’s been waiting for? Meanwhile, April finds herself unable to break free from Ray’s control and is sucked further in.
Here’s what Emmerdale fans can expect in the upcoming episodes.
1. Ruby catches Caleb up to no good
Caleb has been asked a favour and given he’s keeping it from Ruby, it can’t be good. The next day she catches him sneaking out.
She questions where he’s going – but will Caleb tell her the truth?
2. Charity goes for a DNA test in Emmerdale spoilers
Guilty Charity needs answers over her baby’s paternity so goes to get a DNA test. But she has to wait a painful 10 days for the results. Will it be what she hoped?
When Chas then spots Ross and Charity clearly in cahoots over something, she gets suspicious. Is she about to uncover the truth?
3. April can’t escape Ray
April remains unconvinced that Ray has her best interests at heart. But when she tries to talk to Ross, she doesn’t get the help she needs.
She is appalled to realise how much debt they are in but Ray tells her there is a way to get out of it quicker. Suddenly, April is interested.
Ray brings her to a car park, laying out the rules of the job. When April sees a lad beaten-up, she realises the seriousness of it.
Successfully completing her demo deal, April takes a burner phone – solidifying her role as a full-time drug dealer.
When Ray hears Dylan got the job at the dept, he tells him they could help each other out. Later, Dylan gets a text which shows he has no escape from Ray.
Meanwhile, delighted that Dylan wants to drive, Paddy offers him lessons. But as he manages to act as the new father figure in Dylan’s life – Ray makes his presence known.
Unable to turn him down, Dylan heads to see Ray. Dylan’s given a generous gift and is once again reminded how lucky he is to have Ray in his life.
But neither he nor April realise they are playing right into Ray’s hands.
5. Liam confesses his health issue to Chas
Liam gets Claudette to cancel his appointment after agreeing to get his waterworks checked out. Despite her pleas, he refuses to rebook it and ignores things.
However, when Manpreet spots him eeeing in his own consulting room basin, she realises something is wrong. Liam knows it’s time to face the truth.
He fills Chas in on what’s been happening. However, she is heartbroken that it means he is fearing a prostate cancer diagnosis.
Will Liam be okay?
6. Vinny and Gabby both keeping secrets
Laurel notices something is up with Gabby, who is forced to confess that she cheated on Vinny before the wedding. Laurel is shocked that Gabby plans to take her secret to the grave.
Meanwhile, Vinny gets a letter about Mike. He knows if he testifies then Mike won’t be able to hurt anyone else. But it also means that Gabby might find out the truth.
Elsewhere in Emmerdale spoilers…
At the Depot, Jai and Caleb clearly have very different ways of running the business.
When Jai realises how much of a casual approach Caleb wants to take, he is left in disbelief.
