Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as scheming Ella shares addiction concerns for Chas

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Ella schemes and twist the narrative to make out that Chas is addicted to painkillers.

Elsewhere, Steph and Ruby bond following the Anthony paternity truth.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Ella pins the accident on Chas

Chas withdraws her statement against Ella, with Ella telling her she didn’t do anything to hurt her. Ella then tries to clear her name by trying to prove that Chas framed her for the accident.

Ella then tries to get through to Liam, suggesting that Chas has an addiction to painkillers. Chas is livid when she later catches Liam searching her cupboards for pills. Liam and Chas’ relationship is in trouble, and Ella’s successfully come between them.

2. Ella bites back

Manpreet tells Ella that she must move out of the house. But, Ella stands her ground and bites back.

She then tells everyone about Manpreet’s ‘dirty’ online photos… But, has Ella now well and truly destroyed all bridges with everyone?

3. Charles and Claudette fail to see eye to eye

Charles and Claudette fail to agree over the plans for the church Easter celebrations. Can they work as a team to conjure up something to be proud of?

4. Sarah and Kammy continue to bond

Kammy settles in to working at the garage, with his relationship with Sarah growing strong.

Any previous doubts over Kammy that Cain had vanish when he’s left impressed with is work. Vinny’s concerned for Sarah though when he realises she hasn’t informed him of her health condition.

Emmerdale spoilers next week 5. Brenda turns down the prize

Nicola points out to Brenda that she’s won a prize in a magazine competition.

Nicola’s stunned though when Brenda tells her that she won’t be claiming it. Nicola soon gets an idea though…

6. April feels out of place

Paddy advises that Marlon is honest with April over a letter he’s received from Dylan in rehab, despite Marlon hiding it from her.

Marlon and Rhona have no idea how they are going to cooperate with April going forward.

At a house party, April realises her experiences set her apart from her friends. But, will this only add to her feelings of isolation?

Emmerdale spoilers next week 7. Steph struggles with the truth

Jai starts asking Laurel questions, trying to find out more about Anthony’s disappearance, also attempting to get information out of an upset Steph… Caleb then makes up a quick cover story to throw Jai off the scent.

Steph’s taking the news of her paternity badly, telling Ruby that all she sees in the mirror is Anthony. Ruby tries to reassure her daughter but she has no idea that Steph’s been researching into plastic surgery.

The next day, Steph and her parents plan a day out but Caleb fails to show up despite only nipping to the Depot for a quick errand. This time alone gives Ruby and Steph a real chance to bond.

