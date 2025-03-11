John Sugden proposes to partner Aaron Dingle in Emmerdale spoilers for next week despite Chas’ doubts over him.

Elsewhere, Billy cheats on Dawn and confesses all. Will Dawn admit to her affair with Joe though?

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers.

1. An engagement party to remember

John’s insecure that Chas doesn’t accept him and tries to change things. Chas and Liam then enter the Woolpack for a surprise engagement party as Aaron tells them it was all John’s doing.

Tensions are high though when Ella turns up, with John also proposing to Aaron. Chas isn’t impressed that her son and fiancé have now stolen the limelight…

Later on, with the party in full swing, Ella moans about Chas and Liam to John… And John shares his frustrations over Chas’ disapproval of him too…

Emmerdale spoilers next week: 2. Chas collapses

Things escalate when Chas and Ella get into a very public row, whilst Victoria encourages John to wait it out until Chas comes round to the idea of his engagement to Aaron.

In the pub, Chas collapses and hits her head… John then rushes to her rescue. But, can he save her? And will this event help win her over?

Emmerdale Insider’s Emmerdale expert thinks John is acting very suspiciously here – and he has something to hide…

3. Sarah finds a friend

A quad bike is stolen from Moira’s farm, with Sarah soon bumping into a young lad called Kammy who she sees struggling to start a quad.

Sarah knows that he stole it from the farm but decides to cover for him instead. She’s intrigued by his schemes and wants to be involved…

Sarah’s new friend then races stolen quad bikes with her, but as Charity sees them together, how will she react?

4. Manpreet accuses Joe of blackmailing

Manpreet hopes that if she pays her blackmailer then they’ll leave her alone and meets up with them at the Cricket Pavilion. She then comes face to face with Joe Tate…

Joe promises he isn’t blackmailing her, with Manpreet realising that her blackmailer is still out there. Joe then offers to help Manpreet pay off her blackmailer, but will she accept his help?

Emmerdale spoilers next week: 5. Home Farm betrayal

Joe pushes Dawn away so that she won’t rumble what’s inside his mystery suitcase. When she leaves the room, he then opens it to reveal the contents.

Billy then returns home and feels guilty after almost kissing Manpreet… He then ends up confessing to Dawn that he’s been messaging another woman online.

Dawn’s forgiving but Billy has no idea that this is because she’s carrying a guilty secret of her own, and it comes in the form of Joe Tate… Will Dawn be as honest with Billy as he was with her?

Emmerdale spoilers next week: 6. Jai’s suspicious

Jai’s not happy with both Caleb and Steph slacking at the Depot, suspicious when Caleb acts uncomfortable over the mention of Anthony. Will he rumble the murder?

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Steph prepares to report Ruby and Caleb to police

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Classic Emmerdale usually airs every weekday on ITV3 at 6am and 6.30am, plus 1.40pm and 2.10pm.

Visit our Facebook page @emmerdaleinsider for all the latest Emmerdale news, gossip and spoilers and let us know what you think! Or find us on Twitter @emmerdaleinside