Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Steph prepares to report Caleb and Ruby to police

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Steph finds Caleb’s gun and gets ready to go to the police about him and Ruby.

Elsewhere, April’s friend Dylan overdoses after Marlon frames him for stealing drugs.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Sarah’s pregnancy upset

Charity accompanies Sarah to her appointment at the surgery as Manpreet wants to double-check her pregnancy.

Sarah’s devastated when she’s informed that she’s not pregnant and that the test gave a false positive.

Knowing that her life expectancy is short, Sarah’s devastated that her chance to ever start a family might’ve just gone. Is she right?

2. Tracy struggles alone

Tracy keeps her financial struggles to herself and secretly dreads it when Pollard pulls her into the Woolpack for a chat. Later on, she faces a new temptation…

3. Gail rumbles Mary’s secret

Emotional, Mary talks to Gail who realises that Mary’s feelings for Suzy were more than one-sided. But, will Vanessa find out?

Later on, Mary feels uncomfortable when Vanessa shows her a message from Suzy before she died, confessing to kissing another woman.

4. Steph demands answers

Steph fears for Anthony when she receives a call from a friend who was expecting to see him, snooping through Caleb’s office for some sort of clue.

Steph is sure her parents know something about where Anthony is, with Caleb soon recruiting Ross to squash Steph’s suspicions.

Steph soon finds Caleb’s gun though and starts asking questions, with Caleb hoping that Steph will believe his story that he was using the gun when threatening to kill Cain.

Ready to see if Cain’s side of the story matches Caleb’s, Steph then plans on going to the police to report Caleb and Ruby for their involvement in her grandad’s disappearance… Should they be worried?

Emmerdale expert Carena Crawford has teased on Emmerdale Insider that this is the week we have been waiting for as Steph finally finds out the truth – and it’s about time.

Emmerdale spoilers next week: 5. An emotional time for April

Ross advises that April needs help from professionals to help Dylan come off spice. Rhona then realises some ketamine is missing from the vets and suspects Dylan of taking it.

April’s devastated when the ketamine is found in Dylan’s coat pocket… But, Marlon then tells Rhona that he put it there in a bid to frame April’s friend.

Dylan’s health takes a turn as he overdoses and is rushed to hospital. Guilty Marlon then confesses what he did to Dylan, trying to put things right by offering to pay for his rehab.

Dylan doesn’t want to cause more upset to April and agrees to keep what Marlon did a secret.

Marlon then gets ready to take Dylan to rehab but worries when Dylan prepares to tell April something… But, will he go back on his word to Marlon? Later on, April’s emotional and cannot face scattering her stillborn baby Rebecca’s ashes. Can her family and friends support her through this tough time?

