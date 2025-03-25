Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Liam presumed dead after Ella showdown

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Ella and Liam spark a huge showdown which sees Liam’s life on the line.

Elsewhere, Marlon panics when he finds daughter April unconscious…

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Marlon finds April unconscious

This week, Marlon admits to April that he was the one who framed Dylan for stealing ketamine from the vets.

The pair have been clashing lately, since April returned home after running away and giving birth to a stillborn baby.

Marlon’s admission doesn’t help the pair’s relationship, and when he shows her a letter from Dylan, April flees.

After running away from her father, April heads to the vets surgery.

Once inside, the troubled teen steals a vial of ketamine.

Later, Marlon returns home to find April unconscious on the floor.

The vial of ketamine is now empty beside her.

The worried father hides a tracking device in his daughter’s coat pocket. When Rhona finds out and tells him to give April more freedom, will he listen?

Emmerdale spoilers next week: 2. Nicola wants cruise tickets

Knowing that Brenda has two tickets for a cruise, Nicola is eager to try and take them off her hands for herself and Jimmy.

When she realises that Brenda still intends to go on her own, she tries instead to get invited as her plus one, feigning like she wants to support her.

3. Pollard gets the wrong idea

When Jimmy finds out that Nicola has ditched him from the cruise plans, he tells Pollard there might still be hope for him and Brenda yet.

Later, in the Woolpack, Brenda tries to speak with him. His hopes are up that she wants to get back together, but has he got the wrong idea?

4. Emmerdale spoilers: Ella harasses Liam and Chas

Things escalate with Ella next week, as Chas and Liam receive constant messages and calls from the scorned receptionist.

At John’s advice, Liam turns his phone off to stop the harassment. This seems to work at first, but things only get worse from there, as Belle receives an email cancelling Chas and Liam’s wedding…

Worried that things will grow worse, Liam gives in and calls the police.

Soon, the Woolpack’s window is smashed in, and though they presume Ella is the culprit, they’re unaware that she’s watching.

Later in the week, Ella shows up at Mandy’s, wanting to speak with Liam.

When Mandy refuses to help her, she becomes desperate, and won’t let Mandy leave until she’s seen him.

Soon enough, he comes over, and tries to trick Ella into confessing her harassment. Insisting she’s being framed, she doesn’t fall for it, and instead runs off.

Liam makes chase, and things take a turn…

After a confrontation in the woods, Ella pushes Liam.

As the doctor falls, he hits his head, and Ella fears that she may have killed again. Is this the end of Liam?

5. Billy wants to fix things with Dawn

Unaware of his wife’s affair, Billy is desperate to fix things this week.

Dawn feels guilty, but Kim tries to push for the pair to make things work, pushing them to have some alone time together at Home Farm. Will they manage to work it out, or is Dawn too distracted by Joe?

6. Vinny has an idea

When Gabby decides she needs childcare other than Kim, Vinny has a suggestion…

7. Jacob wants to sell up

Belle is stunned when Jacob says he’ll sell the wedding business to her. But, will Belle accept his offer?

Emmerdale spoilers next week: 8. Kammy and Sarah are sacked

At the garage, Sarah offers to take Kammy on a joyride in a customer’s car.

Though he says no, the same customer later accuses Kammy of scratching his car.

Later, when the garage loses the contract, Cain sacks them both.

9. Mary tries to make amends

Mary tries to patch things up with Vanessa but she has no luck in getting through to her.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Classic Emmerdale usually airs every weekday on ITV3 at 6am and 6.30am, plus 1.40pm and 2.10pm.

