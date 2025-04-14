Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Liam’s attacked

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Liam’s attacked as Mack rushes to his side in a bid to tend to his wounds.

Elsewhere, Billy and Dawn announce their divorce to the kids.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Vic confronts John

Victoria meets up with an old army friend of John’s called Connor and listens to him share memories of John. He then reveals that Aidan Moore is actually alive and is in a coma…

Vic then finds out what actually happened in Afghanistan and visits Aidan in a hospital in Leeds. However, she struggles with the truth and quickly leaves.

Vic then confronts John over Aidan and tells him she knows that he’s still alive.

John’s left in a sticky situation when he realises that Vic knows he lied about what happened. But, how can he explain himself?

2. Kim makes a deal

Caleb and Ruby breathe a sigh of relief that DI Roberts is only concerned about the Depot break-in instead of Anthony’s disappearance. However, after DI Roberts goes, smug Joe gets into a tense altercation with Caleb.

With Cain realising that Caleb and Joe’s feud is getting out of hand, Cain meets up with Kim to discuss intervention. Kim then gives Joe some home truths in a bid to keep both him and Caleb out of prison. Kim holds a meeting and then suggests giving Caleb compensation…

Kim shakes hands with Caleb and gives him the land surrounding the Depot. Once alone with Joe, Kim puts her faith back into Joe and teams up with him to build ‘an unstoppable empire.’

3. Billy and Dawn split up

Mack plants the seed to Billy that Dawn might be cheating on him with Ross. Billy then sees that Dawn’s changed her phone password and starts to fear that Mack might be right.

Joe adds fuel to the fire, and before long Billy’s having it out with Ross in front of Clemmie. He’s left feeling awful when he realises that he was wrong about Dawn and Ross though…

With Clemmie wanting nothing to do with Billy, Joe feels awful as Billy leans on him for support. Taking some words of advice from Ross, Billy leaves Home Farm but apologises to Dawn with flowers, backtracking on his affair accusations.

Dawn and Billy then sit Lucas and Clemmie down and tell them that they’re getting a divorce. Billy’s devastated knowing that he’ll have to move away from the kids.

Billy then leaves Home Farm for good, with Kim letting him stay in the holiday cottage until he finds a more permanent place. Is it really over for Billy and Dawn though?

4. Kammy and Jacob race

Sarah tells Kammy that she’ll break-up with him if he goes ahead with his planned race against Jacob.

But, the race goes ahead anyway, with Sam and Charity supporting Jacob. Cain then shocks everyone by turning up on Team Kammy.

Cain and Charity place their bets, while Vanessa helps Sarah create a list of pros and cons for both Kammy and Jacob.

Kammy manages to execute ‘the devil’s leap’ but Jacob doesn’t have as much luck and crashes. Kammy decides to be the bigger person though and checks on Jacob, but he doesn’t want help.

While Kammy gloats in his glory after winning the race, his happiness is quickly burst when Sarah turns up and rumbles what’s been going on…

5. Vinny startles Gabby

Vinny randomly bursts out to Gabby that he doesn’t want to be a dad, with Gabby being left really confused. But, what’s got into him?

6. Liam’s attacked

Mack finds Liam unconscious on the floor and panics.

Chas and Aaron then rush over to Liam after hearing that he’s been attacked. But, who hurt Liam? And, will he be okay?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 7.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Classic Emmerdale usually airs every weekday on ITV3 at 6am and 6.30am, plus 1.40pm and 2.10pm.

