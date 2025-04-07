Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Steph tries to dig up Anthony’s body

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Steph is convinced that Anthony is still alive and goes to dig up his burial site.

Elsewhere, John and Aaron’s wedding talk causes huge tensions.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Steph thinks Anthony is still alive

Steph believes that Anthony is still alive and is certain he sent the flowers. Jai then admits to Ruby that he sent them, with Ruby warning him off by revealing all about Anthony’s abuse.

Steph heads to Anthony’s burial site and digs at his grave, with her family rushing to find her.

They then notice that the soil is undisturbed and start to confront John, wondering if Anthony is actually even dead.

Emmerdale spoilers next week: 2. Caleb keeps an eye on Joe

With Joe keeping watch on the Milligan’s, Caleb decides to keep his enemy close by inviting him over for lunch. However, Joe then leaves his coat with his pills inside at Caleb’s…

As Steph goes to return the coat, the medication falls out. Joe’s quick to hide the pills but Caleb’s suspicious.

Conjuring up a plan, Caleb heads to the Depot and pulls down a light fixture as a tactic to get Noah round there on his own.

Caleb then subtly digs for dirt on Joe, asking Noah questions.

Noah then mentions having visions of Joe when he was spiked. But, will Caleb piece everything together?

3. John’s behaviour worries Aaron

Aaron suggests using Chas’ bookings for their wedding but John’s not overjoyed by the idea. Aaron’s baffled when John goes off in a huff, upset that he wasn’t consulted.

After time to cooling down time, John apologies to Aaron and shares his issues surrounding control. Aaron reassures John, having no idea the lengths John has gone to maintain his control.

Things are made awkward again when Aaron asks John who he’s planning on inviting to the wedding. John then tries to provide a reason for his lack of family and friends…

Vic feels sorry for him and secretly goes behind John’s back to invite some of John’s army mates to the stag. Will this go down well with him though?

Emmerdale spoilers next week: 4. Dawn chooses

Joe makes it clear to Kim that he’s got serious feelings for Dawn and wants to do everything to win her back around.

With Joe knowing that Dawn’s still in love with him, he tries to convince her to leave Billy. Dawn knows that she must choose between the two men.

With Dawn thinking things over, she starts to confide in Manpreet before meeting up with Joe to tell him the choice she’s made. But, has she chosen Joe or Billy?

5. Jacob plots against Kammy

Jacob still has feelings for Sarah and plans on exposing Kammy as a cheater.

Scheming Jacob then agrees to race Kammy on dirt bikes, certain that he’s going to win.

Charity worries about Jacob though and advises him to train so that he stays safe and has the best chance of winning. Will he listen to Charity’s wise words?

