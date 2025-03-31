Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as John rushes to save Jacob’s life

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, John rushes to play the hero and save Jacob’s life as he goes into anaphylactic shock.

Elsewhere, Tracy’s sacked from her job at the shop as her secret is spilled by her own sister.

All this and more in Emmerdale spoilers.

1. John’s mistake could be costly

John misdiagnoses Kerry at the surgery, with Liam quick to give him a talking to.

Liam then decides to check over all of John’s work the next day, with John confiding in Victoria about the past mistakes he’s made as a medic.

Victoria reassures John that she’s also made mistakes at work in the past…

Later on, back at the surgery, Jacob takes a sip of the wrong coffee and goes into anaphylactic shock. His AAI pen is nowhere to be found.

John then rushes over to check unconscious Jacob for a pulse. But, can he prove himself and save Jacob’s life?

2. Gabby moves in with Vinny

With Kim accidentally leaving her gun by Thomas, Gabby panics when she finds Thomas playing near the gun box. Gabby, Thomas and Vinny then decide to move into the Dingles…

With Gabby and Sam soon clashing, Sam makes up to Kim that Gabby might move to Leeds. Hoping to keep Gabby and Thomas in the village, Kim then offers them Dale View. Kim then finds out that Sam made the whole thing up, impressed by his efforts.

Emmerdale spoilers next week: 3. Tracy’s sacked

With Tracy continuing to take money from the shop, she panics when she realises that Pollard’s planning to go over the accounts before the sale.

Tracy feels awful when Pollard praises her while blaming himself for the missing money.

Unable to cope with what she’s done, Tracy confides in Vanessa. Vanessa strives to help her sister and offers her some money to pay Pollard back.

With Tracy replacing the money and making out to Pollard that he just misplaced it, guilt eats her up when he thanks her with a lunch at the pub.

Vanessa’s not impressed with Tracy and Pollard’s friendly meet up and tells Pollard Tracy’s secret. He’s crushed by Tracy’s betrayal and tells her she’s sacked.

4. Things are looking up for Dawn

Kim arranges a romantic night for both Dawn and Billy, hoping that this will mend the cracks in their relationship. Will it work?

Emmerdale spoilers next week: 5. Sarah’s in a spot of bother

Sarah steals Cain’s car keys and gets Kammy to take his car from the garage so they can go for a ride.

Jacob has no idea Sarah’s involved and spots Kammy speeding off in the car and tips off the police. PC Swirling then stops Sarah at the side of a country road and gets her to open the boot.

Later on, Charity hears that Jacob called the police on Kammy and asks him to join her in bringing Sarah’s new pal down.

6. Aaron and Steph bond

Aaron and Steph sit down and open up. Have they found a friend in each other?

