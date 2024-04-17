Emmerdale spoilers: Kim confronts Will over his lies as he keeps his meetings with mysterious Rose a secret

Our Emmerdale spoilers reveal that, as newcomer Rose arrives on the scene, Will Taylor begins lying to wife Kim Tate.

The soap recently revealed that actress Christine Tremarco would be joining the cast as mysterious newcomer Rose, causing havoc for Will and Kim.

Rose’s first appearance comes this week, as Will meets his mystery woman in hospital. In doing so, it quickly becomes clear that Rose is very well known to him.

Christine Tremarco’s first scenes on the soap are upon us (Credit: ITV)

Sensing that shifty Will is hiding something, Kim confronts her husband over his whereabouts. However, Will lies about where he’s been – and who he’s been doing it with.

But who is Rose, and what does she mean to Will?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this story in full below.

Will comes face to face with a figure from his past (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Will faces a blast from the past

As the story begins, Will is distracted from family time by a mystery phone call. He has just agreed to help Billy and Dawn juggle childcare with Billy’s new PT business, but the call causes Will to secretly slip away.

He then arrives at the local hospital. Hearing a familiar voice, he is drawn into one of the rooms.

Inside, he finds Rose, who is making the nurses’ lives difficult.

Will and Rose share history together… but what is it exactly? (Credit: ITV)

It quickly becomes clear that Will knows Rose all too well – and that the pair have history together.

But who is Rose exactly? And how will Kim react when she learns that her husband has been sloping off to meet with a mystery woman?

Suspicious Kim confronts Will over his secretive behaviour (Credit: ITV)

Kim demands answers

Following his encounter with Rose, shifty Will returns home. Kim is quick to probe her husband over his whereabouts.

However, Will reveals nothing about where he has been – nor who he has been with.

How long can Will keep his secret from a suspicious Kim?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

