Casualty star Christine Tremarco to join Emmerdale causing a headache for Will Taylor

Casualty star Christine Tremarco is set to join Emmerdale, shaking things up for Kim Tate and husband Will Taylor in the role of fiesty newcomer Rose.

Audiences will best know the actor, 47, for her roles in TV and film, including Waterloo Road, Safe House and The Responder. Following a successful guest stint on the hospital drama Casualty in 2010, bosses promoted to her series regular. She played Linda Andrews between 2011 and 2013.

And now she will join Emmerdale, playing Rose – an explosive figure from Will Taylor’s past.

But who is Rose exactly?

Waterloo Road star Christine will play brash newcomer Rose – who has a link to Will (Credit: ITV)

‘Boisterous’ newcomer Rose spells trouble for Will and Kim

Christine will be playing the character of Rose – a figure from Will’s past. Until now, she has been residing in Benidorm, but kicks up a storm upon her arrival in the village.

Rose is a boisterous functioning alcoholic with a big heart. However, her arrival will cause tension between Will and Kim when he fails to mention her to his wife.

What does Rose mean to Will?

What trouble will Rose stir up for Will and Kim? (Credit: ITV)

Christine Tremarco speaks out on ‘mischievous’ Emmerdale character

Speaking about her new role, Christine said: “I am thrilled to be joining Emmerdale! To be working with such a wonderful cast and crew along with the brilliant writing and production team is an absolute joy!”

Teasing what viewers might expect from the character, she said: “Rose is so much fun to play. She is free spirited, boisterous and totally mischievous with a steely edge and a big heart.”

Meanwhile, producer Laura Shaw said: “We are massively delighted to welcome Christine Tremarco to the Emmerdale Family. Christine brings a wealth of experience and talent and playing the character of Rose, a true free spirit with an exuberant outlook on life, she certainly promises to cause a real storm for some of our villagers.”

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

What do you think of our story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!