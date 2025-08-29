*WARNING: This article contains John Sugden spoilers for the Emmerdale episode airing on Friday August 29, which has not shown on ITV but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Emmerdale fans watching on ITVX are in for a shock as a brand-new first look reveals a huge twist for John Sugden.

After weeks of suspicion and unanswered questions, a big secret is finally set to come to light — and it could change everything for him – and others in the village.

John Sugden’s secret revealed in Emmerdale spoilers

On Thursday August 29 Aaron wanted to move into the cottage they were holidaying in permanently. But John said the landlord wouldn’t sell – although viewers saw he never actually made the call.

A locked bedroom door roused Aaron’s suspicions and in Friday’s episode a neighbour confirms that the owner is in fact dead.

Picking the lock on the door, Aaron discovers memorabilia and trinkets from when John was a child and works out this is his house.

John arrived and lied again to cover his tracks. He then convinced Aaron the cottage was their future and Aaron seemingly agreed, forgiving John once again for his dishonesty.

John then went out into the woods again, alone. And another huge secret was revealed. We won’t spoil it for you here, you can either go to ITVX or YouTube now or wait until the 7.30pm outing on ITV. But we will say it’s huge and will have implications for the future.

Aaron falls victim to John himself next week (Credit: ITV)

What happens next?

Without giving too much away, next week is big for Aaron and John. Desperate to regain control of his husband, John resorts to drugging Aaron’s whiskey to make him dependent on him.

It comes after Aaron and John return to Emmerdale to tell Chas they are moving away for good. Robert can’t take the news and immediately heads over to see Aaron.

Robert begs Aaron to see he is making a big mistake and is clear Aaron is having doubts about John. As he struggles with his feelings, Robert moves in for a kiss . Is that decision made?

John later gets Aaron back to the cottage where he spikes the drink and is pleased when Aaron needs his help. But then Aaron takes another glass of the drugged drink and it puts him in real danger. Has John gone too far this time?

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers next week – Aaron in danger

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!