Emmerdale spoilers: ITVX early release confirms Aaron’s fate and reveals what happens to John next

*WARNING this article contains John Sugden Emmerdale spoilers for the episode airing on Wednesday September 17 that has yet to be broadcast on ITV, but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

The latest Emmerdale episode on ITVX finally confirms Aaron’s fate after the dramatic showdown with John Sugden — and teases the shocking next chapter in John’s story. Here’s everything revealed in the early release.

John Sugden knew he had to kill Aaron in Emmerdale spoilers

Killer John has had everyone in Emmerdale fooled for months, but Aaron knows what he is and what he’s done. Aaron is also in a coma, so can’t say anything.

Last week John pulled Aaron over a cliff in a bid to keep him all to himself. Aaron had found out John had Mackenzie trapped somewhere and was desperate to find him.

Instead, both Aaron and John ended up at the bottom of a gorge with Aaron in really bad shape. Robert was blamed for it and sent back to prison as John played the victim to perfection.

John realised if Aaron survived it would not end well so he made the decision to ensure his husband never wakes up.

ITVX early release confirms Aaron’s fate

John’s reaction when the medical team looking after Aaron decided to bring him out of his coma said it all. Even Victoria was starting to wonder about her brother when she clocked the fear in his eyes.

But John still managed to head to Aaron’s room where he said what he thought was a final goodbye to his husband.

He then cut off the oxygen supply to Aaron and once the machines were beeping, John left the room. He quickly discharged himself.

Fortunately, John hadn’t actually done enough to kill Aaron. The doctors managed to stablise him and wake him up to say: “John’s got Mackenzie.”

Unfortunately, John had at that moment persuaded Cain to drive him back to the cottage, thus ensuring his escape – for now.

Does John get caught in Emmerdale spoilers?

John is now on the loose and Aaron is awake. Aaron can prove Robert’s innocence, therefore freeing him from prison. He can also point the finger at John for his crimes.

But Emmerdale is staying tight-lipped on exactly what happens now. Will John get away? Will the police catch up with him?

And what about Mack in that bunker – will they locate him in time? Or is it goodbye to Mackenzie for good?

